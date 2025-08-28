Project Angel Food announced today it will honor Academy Award–nominated actress Jennifer Tilly with the 2025 Angel Award and Cedars-Sinai with the Leadership in Love Angel Award at the highly anticipated 2025 Angel Awards Gala, taking place Saturday, September 27, 2025, at Paramount Pictures Studios in Hollywood.

Grammy-nominated Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Belinda Carlisle will deliver a special performance featuring her No. 1 hits and new music from her upcoming album, Once Upon a Time in California. Comedian and actress Caroline Rhea will host ahead of the premiere of her new CBS series, “Sheriff Country.”

“On September 27, our Angel Awards will celebrate two incredible forces—Jennifer Tilly and Cedars-Sinai—whose generosity has lifted Project Angel Food through the years. Even as federal funding is cut, we won’t back down. This is a night where we celebrate our honorees and our community and raise the vital funds that keep our ovens on and our clients fed—renewing our promise to nourish every neighbor with love, dignity, and hope,” said Project Angel Food CEO Richard Ayoub.

Ms. Tilly has been a Project Angel Food advocate since 1998, joining us in the kitchen and supporting Lead with Love specials, Angel Awards, Angel Art, and Divine Design. She served as our ambassador in the 2024 L.A. Pride Parade. Ms. Tilly joins a luminous list of past honorees, including Elizabeth Taylor, Whoopi Goldberg, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sharon Stone, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Peter L. Slavin, MD, president and CEO of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Health System, will accept the Leadership in Love Angel Award on behalf of the organization.

Beyond philanthropic leadership, Cedars-Sinai partners with Project Angel Food to advance food-as-medicine across Los Angeles—coordinating referrals, evaluating social-care interventions, connecting patients to medically tailored meals and vital benefits, and convening learning collaboratives that elevate outcomes systemwide. Cedars-Sinai also has supported transitional capacity needs as Project Angel Food worked to double our facility and ultimately triple our capacity so more Angelenos living with serious illness receive the nourishment and care they deserve.

Project Angel Food prepares and delivers more than 1.5 million medically tailored meals to 7,157 seriously ill individuals in Los Angeles County each year and has provided more than 19 million meals since the organization’s inception.

Project Angel Food’s Angel Awards are made possible with generous support from Title Sponsor Wells Fargo, and Presenting Sponsors Cedars-Sinai, and Paramount Pictures. Principal Sponsors include Amazon/Glamazon, Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan, L.A. Care Health Plan, and Mary Fisher. All proceeds support Project Angel Food’s vital mission to nourish the health and spirit of individuals facing critical and life-threatening illnesses by preparing and delivering medically tailored meals with love, care, and dignity.

More info here.