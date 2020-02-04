Ready to hang with THE Samuel L. Jackson? That’s right, the actor who turned a conversation about cheeseburgers and the metric system in Pulp Fiction into an award-winning performance wants to take you out for — what else — cheeseburgers.

Your Chance To Meet Samuel L. Jackson

A new charity sweepstakes from omaze.com is giving you the chance to meet this great actor, and all you have to do is donate to charity. The more you donate, the more chances you have to win.

You’ll grab a partner-in-crime (the Vincent to your Jules) and meet Samuel at his favorite diner to talk about movies and his prolific and profanity-laced career over some tasty burgers. Plus, snap a photo together to prove this insane day really happened. Blessed is he who in the name of charity and goodwill shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness… for burgers. Flights and hotel included!

Every child deserves the chance to learn and thrive. When you enter this experience, you’ll support causes that use the power of mentorship to develop positive relationships and create a lasting effect on the lives of young people. Donations will be distributed through Charities Aid Foundation of America to nonprofit organizations working to foster one-to-one mentoring relationships to support children in communities across the country.

