Providing relief to victims of disasters and helping people prevent, prepare for, and respond to emergencies
Protecting the lives and dignity of victims of war and internal violence and providing them with assistance.
The charity also endeavours to prevent suffering by promoting and strengthening humanitarian law and universal humanitarian principles.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 294
Red Cross has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Aaron Rodgers
- Aasif Mandvi
- Adam Lambert
- Aisha Tyler
- AJ Buckley
- Alan Jackson
- Alan Thicke
- Alexa Ray Joel
- Alex O'Loughlin
- Alice Cooper
- Al Pacino
- Amanda Peet
- Amaury Nolasco
- Amy Grant
- Ana Ortiz
- Anika Noni Rose
- Annie Lennox
- apl.de.ap
- Ayesha Curry
- Barry Manilow
- Benito Martinez
- Ben Stiller
- Betty White
- Big Kenny
- Bill Clinton
- Billy Joel
- Black Eyed Peas
- Blake Lively
- Bob Odenkirk
- Bono
- Bradley Whitford
- Brian Williams
- Britney Spears
- Brittany Snow
- Bruce Springsteen
- Bruno Mars
- Burney Lamar
- Cameron Boyce
- Cameron Diaz
- Carrie Underwood
- Charlize Theron
- Chaske Spencer
- Chayanne
- Chelsea Staub
- Chris Brown
- Chris Evert
- Chris Martin
- Christie Brinkley
- Christina Aguilera
- Christine Devine
- Christopher Eccleston
- Chuck Wicks
- Clay Walker
- Clint Black
- Clint Eastwood
- Coldplay
- Common
- Courteney Cox
- Crystal Bowersox
- Daddy Yankee
- Daniel Dae Kim
- Darius Rucker
- David Arquette
- David Banner
- David Beckham
- David Blaine
- David Foster
- David Guetta
- Debby Ryan
- Demi Lovato
- Denis Leary
- Detroit Pistons
- Dougray Scott
- Drew Barrymore
- Dr. Phil McGraw
- Dwayne Johnson
- Earth, Wind & Fire
- Eli Manning
- Elisabeth Rohm
- Ellen DeGeneres
- Ellie Goulding
- Emily Blunt
- Erin Andrews
- Ernie Hudson
- Fergie
- Fleetwood Mac
- Frankie Muniz
- George Clooney
- George Foreman
- George Michael
- George W. Bush
- Gerard Butler
- Green Day
- Greg Biffle
- Gretchen Wilson
- Gwendoline Christie
- Heidi Klum
- Hugh Jackman
- Hugh Laurie
- Iyanla Vanzant
- Jackie Chan
- Jack Johnson
- Jada Pinkett Smith
- James McAvoy
- Jamie Lee Curtis
- Jana Kramer
- Jane Seymour
- Janet Jackson
- Jason Aldean
- Jay-Z
- Jeff Foxworthy
- Jennie Garth
- Jennifer Lopez
- Jennifer Love Hewitt
- Jessica Sanchez
- Jet Li
- Jimmie Johnson
- Jimmy Barnes
- Jimmy Fallon
- Jimmy Smits
- Joaquin Phoenix
- Joel Madden
- John Legend
- John Travolta
- John Williamson
- Jonas Brothers
- Jon Bon Jovi
- Jon Heder
- Jon Stewart
- Josh Duhamel
- Judy Reyes
- Julianne Hough
- Julianne Moore
- Julia Roberts
- Justin Bieber
- Justin Moore
- Justin Timberlake
- Kal Penn
- Kanye West
- Karl Lagerfeld
- Kasey Chambers
- Kate Hudson
- Kathleen Turner
- Katie Melua
- Katy Perry
- Keb' Mo'
- Keith Urban
- Kellie Pickler
- Kenny Rogers
- Ken Watanabe
- Kevin Bacon
- Kiefer Sutherland
- Kings Of Leon
- Konnie Huq
- Kristen Bell
- Kristen Stewart
- Lady Antebellum
- Lady Gaga
- Larry King
- Leeza Gibbons
- Leonard Cohen
- Leslie David Baker
- Lindsay Lohan
- Lisa Edelstein
- Little Big Town
- Lorde
- Luciano Pavarotti
- Luke Bryan
- Macy Gray
- Marcia Gay Harden
- Marc Mysterio
- Mariah Carey
- Mark Wahlberg
- Marlee Matlin
- Maroon 5
- Martin Freeman
- Mary J. Blige
- Masi Oka
- Matt Damon
- Matt Lauer
- Matt Leinart
- Maxwell
- Melania Trump
- Melissa Leo
- Melissa Peterman
- Michael Jackson
- Michael Schumacher
- Mick Fleetwood
- Miley Cyrus
- Miranda Kerr
- Montgomery Gentry
- Morgan Freeman
- Motley Crue
- My Chemical Romance
- Nancy O'Dell
- Nate Berkus
- Nelsan Ellis
- Nelson Mandela
- Niall Horan
- Nicki Micheaux
- Nicki Minaj
- Nick Jonas
- Nicole Kidman
- Nicole Richie
- Nicole Scherzinger
- Niki Taylor
- Olivia Newton-John
- Oprah
- Orlando Bloom
- Pat Green
- Patricia Heaton
- Patti Austin
- Patti LaBelle
- Paula Abdul
- Paul McCartney
- Paul Stanley
- Pearl Jam
- Penelope Cruz
- Penn Badgley
- Peter Frampton
- Peter Jackson
- Peyton Manning
- Philip Glass
- Philip Seymour Hoffman
- Pierce Brosnan
- Preity Zinta
- Primal Scream
- Prince Charles
- Rachelle Lefevre
- Randy Jackson
- Rascal Flatts
- Raven Symone
- Reba McEntire
- R.E.M.
- Rib Hillis
- Rihanna
- Rita Ora
- Robinson Cano
- Rocco DiSpirito
- Rod Stewart
- Ron White
- Rumer Willis
- Russell Crowe
- Ryan Seacrest
- Sally Pressman
- Sam Neill
- Sam Talbot
- Sandra Bullock
- Sara Evans
- Sara Ramirez
- Seal
- Shane Warne
- Shania Twain
- Shaun Sipos
- Shepard Fairey
- Sherry Lansing
- Sian Lloyd
- Sigourney Weaver
- Simon Pegg
- Stanley Tucci
- Steve Jones
- Steven Tyler
- Stevie Nicks
- Sting
- Susan Lucci
- Susan Sarandon
- Taboo
- Tanith Belbin & Ben Agosto
- Taylor Swift
- The Fray
- Tim Allen
- Tim McGraw
- Tina Fey
- Tom Hanks
- Tony Hawk
- Trace Adkins
- Troye Sivan
- Usher
- Victoria Beckham
- Vince Gill
- Vincent Piazza
- Vivian Campbell
- Wendy Williams
- Whitney Houston
- Whoopi Goldberg
- will.i.am
- William Shatner
- Willie Nelson
- Will Smith
- Woody Harrelson
- Wyclef Jean
- Wynonna
- Yao Ming
- Zach Braff
Insights preview
89Activity
98Social reach
Google trends for "Red Cross"
(Only available if currently logged into Google)
Loading...