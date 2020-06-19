Attended the 2001 concert for the Parkinsong Foundation in support of one of his favourite teachers, who was struck by the disease.
Charities & foundations supported 16
Jon Stewart has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
2 related places
Google trends for "Jon Stewart"
Available to Insiders only
Causes supported 21
AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Parkinson's Disease, Peace, Poverty, Unemployment/Career Support, Veteran/Service Member Support
Contact Jon Stewart
You can contact Jon Stewart using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)