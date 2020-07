This week at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Ronny Chieng, Sheryl Crow, Chloe Flower, Hasan Minhaj, John Oliver, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, and Frédéric Yonnet took to the stage at Stand Up for Heroes for a once-in-a-lifetime evening of comedy and music to raise funds and awareness in support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. More →