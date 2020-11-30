The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) works in 190 countries and territories to save and improve children’s lives, providing health care and immunizations, clean water and sanitation, nutrition, education, emergency relief and more.
How you can help
You can make a difference for children. UNICEF depends entirely on voluntary contributions for all our work. You can donate, or purchase UNICEF cards and gifts, or become a volunteer.
Causes
Children, Health, Human Rights, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking
Celebrity supporters 388
UNICEF has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Aamir Khan
- Adam Ant
- Adrian Grenier
- Adrien Brody
- Agnes Chan
- AJ Buckley
- Alan Shearer
- Alastair Campbell
- Alex Ferguson
- Alex Rodriguez
- Alicia Keys
- Alison Mau
- All Blacks
- Allison Williams
- Alyssa Milano
- Andie MacDowell
- Andy Murray
- Angela Bassett
- Angela Kinsey
- Angelina Jolie
- Angélique Kidjo
- Angie Harmon
- Anjelica Huston
- Anne Geddes
- Annie Lennox
- Antonio Banderas
- Ashton Kutcher
- Audrey Hepburn
- Ayesha Curry
- Ban Ki-moon
- Barbara Davis
- Belinda Stronach
- Benji Madden
- Ben Shephard
- Bethany Mota
- Big Sean
- Bill Bellamy
- Bill de Blasio
- Billy Joel
- Bjork
- Bono
- Brad Pitt
- Brandy
- Brendan Cole
- Bridgit Mendler
- Brittany Murphy
- Brooklyn Decker
- BTS
- Carole Bayer Sager
- Cat Deeley
- Chanel Iman
- Charley Boorman
- Charlie Puth
- Cheryl Tiegs
- Cheyenne Jackson
- Chloë Grace Moretz
- Chris Daughtry
- Chris Hoy
- Chris Rock
- Chris Smalling
- Christiane Amanpour
- Christian Slater
- Christie Brinkley
- Christina Grimmie
- Christina Milian
- Christina Ricci
- Christopher Lee
- Claudia Schiffer
- Clay Aiken
- Colin Farrell
- Common
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Curtis Stone
- Damian Lewis
- Damon Albarn
- Daniel Radcliffe
- Danny Glover
- David Beckham
- David Charvet
- David Muir
- David Seaman
- David Spade
- Dax Shepard
- Debi Mazar
- Demi Moore
- Dennis Quaid
- Derek Hough
- Dermot O'Leary
- Desmond Tutu
- Diane Kruger
- Diego Maradona
- Dikembe Mutombo
- Djimon Hounsou
- Dominic Cooper
- Don Cheadle
- Drew Barrymore
- Duchess of Cambridge
- Dwight Howard
- Eamonn Holmes
- Eddie Izzard
- Edmund Hillary
- Edward Norton
- Elle Macpherson
- Ellen DeGeneres
- Emily Blunt
- Emma Bunton
- Emmanuelle Chriqui
- Emmy Rossum
- Eric Clapton
- Eva Longoria
- Evanna Lynch
- Ewan McGregor
- Fall Out Boy
- FC Barcelona
- Felicity Huffman
- Forest Whitaker
- Frida Giannini
- Gayle King
- George Clooney
- George Harrison
- George Kotsiopoulos
- George Stephanopoulos
- Gerard Butler
- Gethin Jones
- Giorgio Armani
- Gordon Ramsay
- Gorillaz
- Graça Machel
- Graham Nash
- Gro Harlem Brundtland
- Gwen Stefani
- Gwyneth Paltrow
- Habib Koité
- Hailee Steinfeld
- Halima Aden
- Hannah Simone
- Harry Belafonte
- Hayley Westenra
- Heidi Klum
- Helena Bonham Carter
- Helen Hunt
- Hilaria Baldwin
- Hilary Swank
- Hugh Grant
- Il Divo
- India.Arie
- Irvine Welsh
- Isabella Rossellini
- Ishmael Beah
- Jaap Stam
- Jack Black
- Jackie Chan
- Jack Nicklaus
- Jack Whitehall
- James Corden
- James Denton
- James Kyson Lee
- James McAvoy
- Jamie Redknapp
- Jamie Rickers
- Jeff Bridges
- Jeff Tweedy
- Jemima Goldsmith
- Jenna Bush Hager
- Jenna Elfman
- Jennifer Lopez
- Jeremy Renner
- Jerry O'Connell
- Jerry Weintraub
- Jesse Metcalfe
- Jessica Capshaw
- Jessica Lange
- JLS
- Joel Madden
- Joel McHale
- John Bishop
- John Legend
- John Lennon
- Johnny Weir
- Jonah Lomu
- Jonathan Wilkes
- Jon Huertas
- Judd Apatow
- Judi Dench
- Julia Roberts
- Kadhum Al-Sahir
- Kate Walsh
- Katie Holmes
- Katy Perry
- Keeley Hawes
- Keira Knightley
- Keith Richards
- Kelly Clarkson
- Kelly Ripa
- Kelly Rowland
- Kevin Spacey
- Kirsten Vangsness
- Kirsty Gallacher
- Kirsty Young
- Kristen Bell
- Kristin Chenoweth
- Kristin Davis
- Kyle Maclachlan
- Kyrie Irving
- Lady Gaga
- Lang Lang
- Larry King
- Laura Marano
- Laurence Fishburne
- Lawrence O'Donnell
- Leo Messi
- Leo Sayer
- Lewis Hamilton
- Liam Neeson
- Liam Payne
- Lilly Singh
- Lily Collins
- Lindsey Vonn
- Lionel Richie
- Liv Tyler
- Louise Roe
- Louis Tomlinson
- Lucy Liu
- Madonna
- Mahershala Ali
- Malaak Compton-Rock
- Manchester United
- Mandy Patinkin
- Marcia Cross
- Marcus Samuelsson
- Mario Batali
- Mario Chalmers
- Mark Owen
- Mark Wright
- Maroon 5
- Martin Bell
- Matt Barnes
- Matt Damon
- Matthew Morrison
- Matt Smith
- Maxwell
- Megan Mullally
- Melanie Griffith
- Mia Farrow
- Michael Bloomberg
- Michael Douglas
- Michael Jackson
- Michael Owen
- Michael Schumacher
- Michael Sheen
- Michelle Branch
- Michelle Monaghan
- Mikael Silvestre
- Mike Myers
- Milla Jovovich
- Millie Bobby Brown
- Mira Sorvino
- Molly Sims
- Muhammad Ali
- My Morning Jacket
- Nana Mouskouri
- Nas
- Natasha Richardson
- Neil Diamond
- Neymar
- Ne-Yo
- Niall Horan
- Nick Offerman
- Nicky Byrne
- Nicole Kidman
- Nicole Richie
- Nico & Vinz
- Norman Lear
- Novak Djokovic
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
- Olivia Colman
- Olivia Munn
- Olly Murs
- Oprah
- Orlando Bloom
- Paddy McGuinness
- Passenger
- Patina Miller
- Patrick Kielty
- Patrick Vieira
- Pau Gasol
- Paul McStay
- Paulo Coelho
- Penelope Cruz
- Peter Wentz
- Pierce Brosnan
- Pink
- Prince Harry
- Princess Beatrice
- Prince William
- Priyanka Chopra
- Queen Noor of Jordan
- Queen Rania Al Abdullah
- Quentin Tarantino
- Quincy Jones
- Rachel Bilson
- Rachel Brosnahan
- Raini Rodriguez
- Ralph Fiennes
- Rebecca Mader
- Reese Witherspoon
- Richard Attenborough
- Richard Curtis
- Richard Quest
- Rick Mercer
- Rihanna
- Rio Ferdinand
- Rita Ora
- Rita Wilson
- Robbie Williams
- Robin Williams
- Roger Moore
- Rory McIlroy
- Rose McGowan
- Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
- Rowan Atkinson
- Rumer Willis
- Rush
- Sacha Baron Cohen
- Sachin Tendulkar
- Salma Hayek
- Samuel Dalembert
- Sandra Lee
- Sarah Jessica Parker
- Sean Penn
- Sebastian Coe
- Selena Gomez
- Selita Ebanks
- Serena Williams
- Serge Ibaka
- Sergio Ramos
- Seth Rogen
- Shakira
- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
- Shepard Fairey
- Sienna Miller
- Simon Baker
- Simon Pegg
- Smokey Robinson
- Sofia Carson
- Stacy Keibler
- Sting
- Sugar Ray Leonard
- Summer Sanders
- Susan Sarandon
- Sylvester Stallone
- Tamron Hall
- Taraji P. Henson
- Taylor Swift
- Tea Leoni
- Teri Hatcher
- Terry Venables
- Thalía
- The Black Keys
- The Killers
- Theresa May
- The Wiggles
- Thierry Henry
- Timbaland
- Tim Henman
- Tom Bergeron
- Tom Cruise
- Tom Hanks
- Tom Hiddleston
- Toni Collette
- Tony Bennett
- Tony Blair
- Trudie Styler
- Tyrese Gibson
- Vanessa Redgrave
- Victor Cruz
- Victoria Beckham
- Wayne Brady
- Wayne Rooney
- Westlife
- Whoopi Goldberg
- Will Ferrell
- William H. Macy
- Wolfgang Puck
- Woody Harrelson
- Youssou N'Dour
- Yuna Kim
- Zendaya
