UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) works in 190 countries and territories to save and improve children’s lives, providing health care and immunizations, clean water and sanitation, nutrition, education, emergency relief and more.

How you can help

You can make a difference for children. UNICEF depends entirely on voluntary contributions for all our work. You can donate, or purchase UNICEF cards and gifts, or become a volunteer.

Causes

Children, Health, Human Rights, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking

Celebrity supporters 388

UNICEF has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:

