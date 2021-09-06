Olly Murs is an English singer-songwriter who gained second place on the sixth series of The X Factor in the UK in 2009.
Charities & foundations supported 4
Olly Murs has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Google trends for "Olly Murs"
Available to Insiders only
Causes supported 16
AIDS & HIV, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Fair Trade, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Miscellaneous, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking
Contact Olly Murs
You can contact Olly Murs using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)