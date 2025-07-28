Grammy-nominated country music star Hunter Hayes is set to light up the stage in Burley on Friday, September 13, for United We Stand to End Child Hunger concert — a powerful night of music with a mission to raise funds to help end child hunger across South Central Idaho.

The Louisiana native has garnered over 2 billion on-demand global streams since the release of his debut album, along with six gold and platinum-certified singles. In addition to his legendary headlining shows, Hayes has also toured with superstars like Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, and has headlined sold-out shows across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. With more than 50 award nominations and wins, including five GRAMMY nominations, it’s easy to see why—he plays every instrument on his records.

United Way of South Central Idaho believes the concert is more than entertainment — it’s a call to action. With every ticket sold, a portion of the proceeds will help provide thousands of meals to local children in need. In the 12 counties United Way serves, nearly half of families are struggling to make ends meet, putting thousands of kids at risk of going to bed hungry.

“It is staggering what you learn about the hunger issue – right next door in our own backyards. The statistics are absolutely unbelievable,” Hayes says. “I’ve always loved what music and charity organizations can do together, and proceeds from this concert can help make a big difference. It’s something that we can be a part of to make this story a better one.”

“For us, this isn’t just a concert, it’s a lifeline for kids,” says Kara Fort, President & CEO of United Way of South Central Idaho. “We’re thrilled to bring Hunter Hayes to the Magic Valley for the first time — and to rally our community to lift up the children who need us most.”

The United We Stand to End Child Hunger concert, presented by Goode Motor Auto Group and Lease End, will take place at the Cassia County Fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Avenue in Burley, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and a live performance starting at 6:30 p.m. Hunter Hayes will take the ICCU Arena stage at 8 p.m. The evening will include VIP experiences, local food trucks, and a high-energy live performance from one of country music’s most dynamic artists.

More info here.