In a powerful demonstration of how investing in Black girls creates a pipeline of changemakers, Grammy Award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion's Pete & Thomas Foundation will honor Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium founder LaTosha Brown alongside 13-year-old mental health advocate Mila Henry at its inaugural gala.

Taking place July 16, 2025, at Gotham Hall in New York City, the black-tie affair will be hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson, featuring performances by Muni Long and entertainment by DJ D-Nice. The gala will benefit initiatives focused on education, housing, and health and wellness in underserved communities.

The pairing represents a remarkable full-circle moment: Brown’s organization awarded Henry a grant through the #BlackGirlJoyChallenge that she used to start her own nonprofit, MH Boxes, serving Black girls’ mental health needs.

ABOUT THE HONOREES

LaTosha Brown: A Force for Transformation

LaTosha Brown founded Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium in 2017 with a powerful belief: “If you change the life of a Black girl, you change the world.” Now being recognized for her transformative work empowering Black girls and women across the South, Brown is a dynamic force igniting social change worldwide. As co-founder of Black Voters Matter Fund and founder of Truth Speaks Innovation Foundation, she stands as a visionary thought leader, institution builder, and cultural activist.

“LaTosha embodies the spirit of radical possibility that the Pete & Thomas Foundation seeks to celebrate,” said Chanceé Lundy, Executive Director of Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium. “Her vision has channeled over $10.2 million to more than 220 Black women-led organizations.”

Brown’s Southern roots and global vision have allowed her to amplify voices across the U.S. and over 30 countries. She has advised countless social justice organizations, served as a fellow at Harvard’s Institute of Politics, and co-designed the Power, Innovation, and Leadership executive education program at Harvard to boost Southern women leaders’ effectiveness. Featured in major media outlets, she continues to advocate for social justice, political empowerment, and cultural transformation.

Mila Henry: From Joy Grant Recipient to Mental Health Advocate

Mila Henry, founder of MH Boxes, represents the powerful impact of investing in young Black girls’ dreams. At just 12 years old, Mila received a grant through the Black Girl Joy Challenge, a collaboration between the Pete & Thomas Foundation and Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium, and used the funding to launch her own non-profit organization, MH Boxes, in January 2024.

MH Boxes provides mental health care packages filled with journals, self-care essentials, affirmations, and wellness tools specifically designed for Black girls. Mila’s own journey with mental health as a biracial Black girl inspired her to create this supportive community-led initiative that addresses the critical gap in mental health resources for Black girls, who are often underrepresented in mental health conversations.

“Mila exemplifies why we invest in Black girls’ dreams,” said Brown. “When we provide resources and believe in their visions, we witness the creation of solutions that address real community needs with innovation and heart, led by the very people who understand those needs most deeply.”

Now 13, she continues to expand MH Boxes’ reach, working to ensure that mental health support is diverse, inclusive, and accessible to all Black girls. Her work demonstrates how the #BlackGirlJoyChallenge can and has inspired real solutions and empowered young voices to drive meaningful change in their communities.

A Powerful Partnership with Purpose

Founded in 2022 in honor of Megan Thee Stallion’s late parents, the Pete & Thomas Foundation has been a key partner in the #BlackGirlJoyChallenge, providing funding for 100 girls through its collaboration with Southern Black Girls. “LaTosha and Mila represent two generations of visionaries,” said Lundy. “This gala honors the power of partnership, and what’s possible when we fund the future of Black girls at every stage of their leadership journey.”

Since its inception, the Southern Black Girls #BlackGirlJoyChallenge has supported over 800 girls with innovative community projects; from arts and entrepreneurship to fighting period poverty and promoting wellness.

About Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium

Founded in 2017 by visionary LaTosha Brown and anchors Felecia Lucky (Black Belt Community Foundation), Alice Jenkins (Fund for Southern Communities), and Margo Miller (Appalachian Community Fund), the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium is a philanthropic organization dedicated to funding Black girls and women across the Southern United States. Operating in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia, Southern Black Girls employs participatory grantmaking approaches that center Black girls’ voices while supporting racial justice, education, health and wellness, economic mobility, and leadership development.

For more information about Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium, visit www.southernblackgirls.org or follow @SouthernBlackGirls on social media.