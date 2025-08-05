This August, a powerful partnership is set to transform the lives of shelter pets across the nation.

Josh Hutcherson with Lula, a dog rescued from the LA Wildfires by Pasadena Humane.

Credit/Copyright: Michael Simon for Hill's Pet Nutrition

Acclaimed actor Josh Hutcherson is joining forces with Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a global leader in science-led nutrition and long-time champion of animal welfare, for Hill’s eighth consecutive year of sponsoring NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters campaign. Together, they’re encouraging prospective pet owners to open their hearts and homes to help countless animals find loving families during the country’s largest pet adoption and donation drive, running Aug. 1 to 31.

The urgency has never been clearer: U.S. animal shelters are in crisis. According to Hill’s Pet Nutrition’s 2025 State of Shelter Pet Adoption Report, while nearly two-thirds of Americans would consider adopting their next pet from a shelter and over half are aware of fostering programs, 5.8 million cats and dogs entered shelters last year according to Shelter Animals Count. Despite a slight decrease in intakes, an additional 103,000 animals were still added to the total shelter population in 2024, creating a mounting overcapacity crisis that demands immediate action to bridge the gap between intent and adoption.

“Adopting my rescue dogs Manchi and Driver truly changed my life and ignited my passion for shelter pets,” said Hutcherson. “That’s why I’m proud to team up with Hill’s, a brand I trust and feed my own rescues. For over two decades, Hill’s has changed the lives of over 15 million pets through adoption, and that’s huge. As an actor who’s played the underdog, it means a lot to support a brand making such a big difference. I hope anyone thinking about adoption opens their hearts to these deserving animals.”

To kick-off the campaign, Hutcherson visited long-time Hill’s shelter partner Pasadena Humane where he volunteered valuable time interacting with shelter pets, helping to amplify the stories of countless wonderful animals eagerly awaiting loving homes nationwide. Two pets at Pasadena Humane, Catnip (cat) and Pita Bread (dog), will be going home with three months of Hill’s Science Diet pet food upon adoption.

How to Get Involved and Make a Difference

“Our latest Hill’s State of Shelter Pet Adoption Report reveals that financial concerns–from the initial cost of adoption to ongoing care, are significant barriers for potential pet owners. Tackling these challenges and the growing population of shelter pets requires a united front,” said Dr. Chelsie Estey, U.S. Chief Veterinary Officer at Hill’s Pet Nutrition. “For over two decades, Hill’s has been committed to this mission, and our long-time support of Clear The Shelters reflects that dedication. It’s the collective power of shelter staff, adopters, and partners like Josh Hutcherson and NBCUniversal Local that is truly essential to creating a world where every pet has a loving home.”

There are several ways to get involved:

Adopt: Opening your home to a shelter pet is one of life’s greatest gifts. To support this incredible journey, Hill’s is providing essential adoption kits (including Hill’s Science Diet starter bags, coupons and supplies) at select shelters throughout August, helping new pet parents get off to a great start.

Foster: If adopting isn’t feasible right now, fostering offers a vital lifeline. Hill’s has partnered long-term with Kitten Lady, Hannah Shaw, a leading voice in kitten care, fostering and a dedicated Hill’s shelter advocate. Through multiple initiatives, including encouraging more people to foster, this collaboration provides critical support for shelters’ most vulnerable pets and helps rally awareness and action for fostering.

“If adoption isn’t feasible for you right now – due to space, time, or emotional bandwidth – consider fostering. It’s a vital bridge for pets on their journey to loving families and a rewarding act of compassion that doesn’t require a lifetime commitment. I’m proud to partner with Hill’s to help ensure more pets find loving homes, 365 days a year,” said Shaw.

Donate: To amplify impact, Hill’s and Josh Hutcherson will match donations up to $25,000 through Greater Good Charities for the ClearTheSheltersFund.org now through Sept. 15. Every dollar directly benefits participating shelters, providing essential resources for their life-saving work.

Shop: Help provide premium nutrition to thousands of shelter pets across the country by purchasing Hill’s products. When shoppers choose Hill’s products, you help provide premium nutrition to thousands of shelter pets across the country. Look for special offers at retailers throughout August, including online promotions (Aug. 1-15) and in-store discounts (Aug. 1-31) on a variety of Hill’s Science Diet products

Hill’s is proud to be the longest national sponsor of Clear The Shelters, which has helped nearly 1.2 million pets find loving homes and raised more than $5 million for participating shelters nationwide. This initiative has made August one of the highest volume months for adoptions.

The campaign underscores Hill’s 23-year commitment to supporting animal welfare, shelter pets and animal welfare professionals. Through the Hill’s Food, Shelter & Love program, the company has supported more than 15 million adoptions, provided more than $300 million in pet nutrition to more than 1,000 North American shelters and donated more than 1.5 million pounds of food to shelter community food pantries.

Learn more by visiting HillsClearTheShelters.com.