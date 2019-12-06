Sting co-founded The Rainforest Foundation with his wife, Trudie Styler, to help save rainforests in South America. An annual benefit concert is held for the Foundation, and the singer had a species of Colombian tree frog, Dendropsophus stingi, named after him in recognition of his “commitment and efforts to save the rain forest”
Sting sang on “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” – the hit single from “Band Aid” which eventually led to the Live Aid Concert in July 1985, in which Sting also took part.
He was inspired to start working for humanitarian causes through concerts after seeing the “Secret Policeman’s Ball” – Amnesty International's famous benefit concert – in 1979. Following this, he took part in the Secret Policeman’s Other Ball in 1981.
He then headlined Amnesty’s Conspiracy of Hope tour in 1986.
He joined the six-week world Human Rights Now! tour for Amnesty in 1988, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
His 1988 single “They Dance Alone” chronicled the plight of the mothers, wives and daughters of the “disappeared”, the innocent victims of the Pinochet regime in Chile.
Sting has performed at a plethora of benefit shows, including Don Henley's Concert for Walden Woods and Live 8.
Sting performed with Sheryl Crowin 2009 at Toronto’s One Night Live fund raiser to support Sunnybrook Foundation's expanding High Risk Mothers and Babies centre at Sunnybrook Hospital.
Charities & foundations supported 49
Sting has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- Aid Still Required
- Amazon Watch
- Amnesty International
- Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes
- Breast Cancer Care
- Children's Health Fund
- Children's Tumor Foundation
- Comic Relief
- Creative Coalition
- David Foster Foundation
- Elton John AIDS Foundation
- Environmental Investigation Agency
- Every Mother Counts
- Exploring The Arts
- Global Citizen
- GRAMMY Foundation
- Hope is a Game-Changer Project
- Human Rights Action Center
- In Harmony
- International Campaign for Tibet
- Live 8
- Live Earth
- Love Our Children USA
- Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City
- MusiCares
- Musicians on Call
- Nordoff Robbins
- Oceana
- One World Futbol
- Prince's Trust
- Rainforest Foundation Fund
- Red Cross
- Reverb
- Robin Hood
- Save the Children
- Society of Singers
- Special Olympics
- Starkey Hearing Foundation
- St. Francis Food Pantries and Shelters
- Sunnybrook Foundation
- The Art of Elysium
- The Rainforest Foundation
- Tibet House
- Tibet House US
- UNICEF
- Voices Against Violence
- Walden Woods Project
- We Are Family Foundation
- Worldwide Orphans Foundation
