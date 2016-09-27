Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes

The Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes is one of the largest diabetes programs specializing in type 1 diabetes research and care (both children and adults) in the world.

Their independent budget, fund raising and endowments provide unique facilities and resources for clinicians, clinical researchers, and basic biomedical scientists working to help patients with type 1 diabetes. The Center provides state-of-the-art clinical diabetes care to 80% of children with diabetes in Colorado and 2000 adults within the Rocky Mountain Region as well as receiving national and international referrals.

