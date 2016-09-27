The Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes is one of the largest diabetes programs specializing in type 1 diabetes research and care (both children and adults) in the world.
Their independent budget, fund raising and endowments provide unique facilities and resources for clinicians, clinical researchers, and basic biomedical scientists working to help patients with type 1 diabetes. The Center provides state-of-the-art clinical diabetes care to 80% of children with diabetes in Colorado and 2000 adults within the Rocky Mountain Region as well as receiving national and international referrals.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 129
Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Adrien Brody
- Akon
- Alan Thicke
- Alyssa Milano
- Andie MacDowell
- Anjelica Huston
- Antonio Banderas
- Aretha Franklin
- Arnold Schwarzenegger
- Barbara Davis
- Barbra Streisand
- Barry Manilow
- BB King
- Bellamy Young
- Bette Midler
- Beyoncé
- Bill Maher
- Brandy
- Britney Spears
- Carmen Electra
- Carole Bayer Sager
- Carrie Ann Inaba
- Carrie Underwood
- Céline Dion
- Cheryl Burke
- Chris Massey
- Cindy Crawford
- Clint Eastwood
- Clive Davis
- Courteney Cox
- Cuba Gooding Jr.
- Daisy Fuentes
- Dakota Fanning
- David Foster
- David Geffen
- Denise Richards
- Denzel Washington
- Dermot Mulroney
- Dolly Parton
- Don Rickles
- Ed Begley Jr.
- Elisabetta Canalis
- Elton John
- Eva Longoria
- Fergie
- Forest Whitaker
- Frank Sinatra
- Gene Simmons
- George Clooney
- George Hamilton
- Gladys Knight
- Goldie Hawn
- Halle Berry
- Harrison Ford
- Harry Hamlin
- Hillary Clinton
- Hill Harper
- Holly Robinson-Peete
- Jackie Collins
- Jack Nicholson
- Jane Fonda
- Jared Leto
- Jason Bateman
- Jason Lee
- Jay Leno
- Jennie Garth
- Jennifer Hudson
- Jennifer Lopez
- Jennifer Love Hewitt
- Jenny McCarthy
- Jillian Rose Reed
- Joan Collins
- Joel Madden
- John Travolta
- Jonas Brothers
- Josh Groban
- Julianne Hough
- Kathy Griffin
- Katie Holmes
- KISS
- Kristin Davis
- Kyle Massey
- Lisa Rinna
- Loretta Devine
- Magic Johnson
- Marc Anthony
- Marcia Cross
- Maria Shriver
- Mariska Hargitay
- Melanie Griffith
- Mena Suvari
- Michael Caine
- Mimi Rogers
- Mira Sorvino
- Nancy O'Dell
- Neil Diamond
- Nicky Hilton
- Nicollette Sheridan
- Nigel Lythgoe
- Paris Hilton
- Paul McCartney
- Paul Stanley
- P. Diddy
- Priscilla Presley
- Quincy Jones
- Randy Jackson
- Ray Romano
- Richard Gere
- Ricky Martin
- Rita Wilson
- Robert De Niro
- Rod Stewart
- Scarlett Johansson
- Sharon Stone
- Shirley MacLaine
- Sidney Poitier
- Smokey Robinson
- Stacy Keibler
- Steve Martin
- Stevie Wonder
- Sting
- Susan Sarandon
- Tatyana Ali
- Thora Birch
- Tom Cruise
- Tom Hanks
- Trace Adkins
- Usher
- Will Ferrell
