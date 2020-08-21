Cox founded OmniPeace with David Arquette.
Courteney helped design and signed a pair of shoes for the Stuart Weitzman charity shoe auction benefiting ovarian cancer awareness and research.
Appeared in the book, Pets and Their Celebrities, to help raise awareness and money for Last Chance for Animals.
Charities & foundations supported 34
Courteney Cox has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- 21st Century Leaders
- Avon Foundation
- Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes
- Blue Planet Run Foundation
- Camp Laurel
- Clothes Off Our Back
- Declare Yourself
- EB Medical Research Foundation
- Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation
- Entertainment Industry Foundation
- Feeding America
- Food Bank For New York City
- Healthy Child Healthy World
- Hillsides
- Last Chance for Animals
- Libby Ross Foundation
- Lili Claire Foundation
- Los Angeles Regional Foodbank
- Millennium Promise
- National Stroke Association
- OmniPeace
- P.A.D.
- Pediatric Epilepsy Project
- Project A.L.S.
- Red Cross
- Spirit of Women Health Network
- St. Francis Food Pantries and Shelters
- Susan G. Komen for the Cure
- The Art of Elysium
- The Lunchbox Fund
- The Rescue Train
- Toys for Tots
- United Way
- Whatever It Takes
Causes supported 25
Abuse, AIDS & HIV, ALS, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Senior Citizen Support, Voter Education, Water, Women
