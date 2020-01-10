Beyoncé Knowles – former Destiny’s Child soulstress – is not only one of the great survivors of the music industry, but also someone who cares deeply about people.

The list of charities she supports is both long and varied, but perhaps the greatest contribution she has made is the Survivor Foundation, an organization she founded with fellow Destiny’s Child Kelly Rowland to help victims of Hurricane Katrina. The foundation’s accomplishments are many, including the Music World Cares Christmas Carnival that enabled over 300 low-income households to enjoy a fun-filled day of food, entertainment, a visit from Santa Claus and free toys from the toy giveaway. The singer also held a series of food drives before her concerts in 2006 to collect the food that was so desperately needed by victims.

Beyoncé was also an Ambassador for the 2005 World Children’s Day, and released “Stand Up For Love,” the anthem for the event which takes place annually around the world on November 20 to raise awareness and funds for children’s causes.

In 2007, Beyoncé partnered with a variety of anti-hunger organizations, including Feeding America, The Houston Food Bank and The Global Food Banking Network, in conjunction with her Beyoncé Experience tour.

Beyoncé is a co-founder of CHIME FOR CHANGE, a platform designed to empower women and girls through education, health and justice.

Beyoncé donated a handbag to an auction benefitting Women's Fund for Scotland. But her concern for people is sometimes more discreet, as was shown when she visited two people who were injured during a fireworks accident at one of her concerts, arriving at the hospital shortly after the concert ended. Head nurse Darryl Williams said, “She was just very concerned about the people injured in the audience. It was unannounced and we kept it very low-key so that she could spend time with them.”