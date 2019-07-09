Offers support by training, mentoring and financial assistance to help disadvantaged young people achieve their potential. More than half a million people have been helped so far.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 112
Prince's Trust has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Alison Moyet
- Al Pacino
- Annie Lennox
- Anthony McPartlin
- Bear Grylls
- Benedict Cumberbatch
- Ben Elton
- Ben Fogle
- Ben Kingsley
- Beyoncé
- Bill Nighy
- Brenda Blethyn
- Brian May
- Brooke Kinsella
- Bryan Adams
- Carol Vorderman
- Cerys Matthews
- Cheryl Fernandez-Versini
- Damian Lewis
- Daniela Kingsley
- David Blaine
- David Cameron
- Declan Donnelly
- Duchess of Cambridge
- Duchess of Cornwall
- Dynamo
- Elaine Paige
- Emeli Sandé
- Eric Clapton
- Felicity Huffman
- Gary Barlow
- Gary Lineker OBE
- George Martin
- Gwyneth Paltrow
- Helen Mirren
- Holly Willoughby
- Idris Elba
- Imelda May
- IRONIK
- Jameela Jamil
- Jamie Cullum
- Jamie Oliver
- Jane Asher
- Jenson Button
- Jeremy Irons
- Jessie J
- Joan Armatrading
- Joanna Lumley
- Joely Richardson
- Jools Holland
- Joseph Fiennes
- Joss Stone
- June Sarpong
- Kenny Logan
- Kevin Spacey
- Konnie Huq
- Kylie Minogue
- Laura Mvula
- Laura Whitmore
- Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen
- Lemar
- Liz Earle
- Lorraine Kelly
- Lulu
- Mark Blundell
- Mark Knopfler
- Mark Ronson
- Michael Sheen
- Mick Jagger
- Midge Ure
- Miranda Hart
- Naomie Harris
- Naughty Boy
- Omid Djalili
- Orlando Bloom
- Ozzy Osbourne
- Paloma Faith
- Patrick Kielty
- Paul McCartney
- Phil Collins
- Phillip Schofield
- Pierce Brosnan
- Pixie Lott
- Prince Charles
- Professor Brian Cox
- Queen
- Rankin
- Richard E. Grant
- Robbie Savage
- Rob Brydon
- Robin Williams
- Roger Daltrey
- Roger Moore
- Roger Taylor
- Ronan Keating
- Rowan Atkinson
- Sharon Osbourne
- Simon Fuller
- Sophie Raworth
- Sophie Turner
- Status Quo
- Stephen Fry
- Steve Jones
- Sting
- Take That
- The Vamps
- Tim Peake
- Tinie Tempah
- Tom Jones
- Victoria Beckham
- will.i.am
- Will Young