Great Ormond Street Hospital in London treats 200,000 in and out patients each year – children who are suffering from the rarest, most complex and often life-threatening conditions. They receive the best medical care that money can buy, but the government funding cannot meet these ever-rising costs, and that’s where the hospital’s charity, Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, steps in.
In 2013 Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity aims to raise over £50 million to ensure the hospital remains world class.
How you can help
Help us save more lives, develop new treatments, build state of the art facilities and support our remarkable patients and their families. With your donation we can continue to put the child first and always.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 65
Great Ormond Street Hospital has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Alan Carr
- Amir Khan
- Anthony McPartlin
- Arsenal
- Barbara Windsor
- Barry Manilow
- Carol Alt
- Catherine Tate
- Damien Hirst
- Daniel Radcliffe
- Dannii Minogue
- Declan Donnelly
- Dizzee Rascal
- Emma Watson
- Eric Clapton
- Eric Idle
- Estelle
- Geri Halliwell
- Hugh Bonneville
- Jack Dee
- Jamelia
- James Corden
- Jamie Redknapp
- Jenson Button
- Jo Brand
- Johnny Depp
- John Terry
- Jonathan Ross
- Karolina Kurkova
- Katie Price
- Kylie Minogue
- Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen
- Lee Evans
- Leona Lewis
- Lewis Hamilton
- Liam Neeson
- Maria Sharapova
- Mark Knopfler
- Mark Webber
- Martin Freeman
- Michael Jackson
- Michael McIntyre
- Moby
- Orlando Bloom
- Paul McCartney
- Pelé
- Pharrell Williams
- Phil Collins
- Princess Beatrice
- Princess Eugenie
- Ricky Gervais
- Rob Brydon
- Rupert Grint
- Sadie Frost
- Sarah Ferguson
- Serena Williams
- Stephen Fry
- Steve Vai
- Tai Woffinden
- Tess Daly
- The Clash
- Tim Henman
- Tracy Austin
- Venus Williams
- Vernon Kay