Great Ormond Street Hospital in London treats 200,000 in and out patients each year – children who are suffering from the rarest, most complex and often life-threatening conditions. They receive the best medical care that money can buy, but the government funding cannot meet these ever-rising costs, and that’s where the hospital’s charity, Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, steps in.

In 2013 Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity aims to raise over £50 million to ensure the hospital remains world class.