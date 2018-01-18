Great Ormond Street Hospital

Great Ormond Street Hospital in London treats 200,000 in and out patients each year – children who are suffering from the rarest, most complex and often life-threatening conditions. They receive the best medical care that money can buy, but the government funding cannot meet these ever-rising costs, and that’s where the hospital’s charity, Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, steps in.

In 2013 Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity aims to raise over £50 million to ensure the hospital remains world class.

How you can help

Help us save more lives, develop new treatments, build state of the art facilities and support our remarkable patients and their families. With your donation we can continue to put the child first and always.

Causes

Children, Health

