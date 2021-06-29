Annie Lennox has come a long way since fronting the Grammy Award-winning Eurythmics in the 1980s. Since then she has become a successful solo artist, sold more than 80 million records, and become renowned for her charity work with organizations such as Amnesty International, Greenpeace, and Nelson Mandela’s 46664 Foundation.
The singer, who received the British Red Cross' Services to Humanity Award in 2008, dedicates much of her time to raising awareness of the HIV/AIDS pandemic in Africa.
Lennox released a special fundraising single called Sing, which featured a 23-member choir of female celebrities, including Madonna, Faith Hill, Pink, and many more. Proceeds from the single went to the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC), an organization that that provides much needed support in the continent’s struggle against the deadly virus.
Lennox believes everybody can do something to help those affected by AIDS in Africa. She is especially supportive of what she calls “Laptop Activism”, and runs many of her charity initiatives through the internet.
The singer also took part in Nelson Mandela's 90th birthday concert in London, where she urged people to join in the struggle to help the 15 million children orphaned by the disease in Africa.
“One third of pregnant women in South Africa are HIV positive,” Lennox told CNN. “We can prevent their children being born with the virus if we let the women have access to treatment. If you do not allow that to happen, you’re going to have future generations simply being wiped out.”
Charities & foundations supported 86
Annie Lennox has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- 21st Century Leaders
- 46664
- Aberlour Child Care Trust
- Action On Pain UK
- AIDS Memorial Campaign
- Amnesty International
- Body and Soul
- Bottletop
- Boys & Girls Clubs of America
- CAMFED
- Cash For Kids
- Charity Projects Entertainment Fund
- Children in Need
- Children's Health Fund
- Climate Reality Project
- Clothes Off Our Back
- Comic Relief
- Coram
- Crisis
- Cruelty Free International
- Disasters Emergency Committee
- Doctors Without Borders
- Education Africa
- Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation
- Elton John AIDS Foundation
- Equals
- Feeding America
- Free Tibet Campaign
- Fund4Darfur
- Global Citizen
- Global Fund
- Global Philanthropy Forum
- Grace House
- Greenpeace
- Healthlink Worldwide
- Hear The World
- Help a London Child
- Home Start
- Human Rights Watch
- INSP
- Keep A Child Alive
- Ladles of Love
- Life College
- Live 8
- Make Trade Fair
- mothers2mothers
- National AIDS Trust
- National Domestic Violence Hotline
- National Trust For Scotland
- Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory
- NOH8 Campaign
- Nordoff Robbins
- ONE Campaign
- Open Arms Infant Homes
- Oxfam
- Peace One Day
- Prince's Trust
- Project Angel Food
- RADD
- Red Cross
- Save the Children
- Sentebale
- Shelter
- Sightsavers International
- Sing campaign
- Skoll Foundation
- Small Steps Project
- Soil Association
- Sport Relief
- Stephen Lewis Foundation
- Terrence Higgins Trust
- The Aspinall Foundation
- The Circle
- The Hunter Foundation
- The Rainforest Foundation
- Treatment Action Campaign
- UNAIDS
- UNHCR
- UNICEF
- United Nations Foundation
- Waverley Care
- Whatever It Takes
- White Ribbon Alliance
- Witness
- Women for Women International
- Women's Fund for Scotland
