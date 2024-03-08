The Green Carpet Fashion Awards (GCFA) returned to Los Angeles on March 6th, 2024.

Zendaya and Donatella Versace attend the 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards

Credit/Copyright: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Green Carpet Fashion Awards

The annual awards show united the power of fashion and entertainment for positive transformation and champions interconnected cultural change and the most inspiring efforts that drive it. The selection of the yearly honorees is evaluated according to six cultural archetypes – The Visionary, The Messenger, The Rebel, The Healer, The Sage, and The Futurist. Embodying these roles in the sustainable landscape, the GCFA recognizes those who offer a new lens on true intersectional transformation while bringing together the next generation of global leaders driving political, social, and environmental solutions for a brighter collective future.

Annie Lennox speaks onstage during the 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards

Credit/Copyright: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Green Carpet Fashion Awards

Among those who attended were GCFA Founder Livia Firth, Event Co-Chairs: singer, songwriter, activist and founder of The Circle NGO Annie Lennox, Actress Helen Hunt, Actress Zendaya, Model and Actress Quannah Chasinghorse, Ugandan climate justice activist Vanessa Nakate, GCFA Board Members Amber Valletta, Bethann Hardison, Christopher Bevans and Tonne Goodman, Special Guests Chrissy Teigen, Law Roach, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Judith Heard, Andrew Morgan and more.

The 2024 GCFA Honorees included:

Donatella Versace: The Game Changer – a luminary with the relentless energy to seek out and amplify excluded voices; with the stature and courage to create a new lexicon for fashion and justice.

- Presented by Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Jennifer Coolidge

John Legend: The Rebel – A courageous provocateur who challenges the status quo.

- Presented by Shaka Senghor

Bobi Wine & Barbie Kyagulanyi: The Futurist – A brave pioneer who foresees a brighter future and actively builds the path through decisive action and transformative change.

- Presented by Rupi Kaur

Mary Robinson: The Healer – A caretaker who soothes pain and repairs damage.

- Presented by Vanessa Nakate

Kalpona Atkar: The Messenger – An exemplary communicator and listener who amplifies truth in a way that changes the game for others.

- Presented by Annie Lennox

Angaangaq Angakkorsuaq: The Visionary – An innovative thinker who can see the path to a better world.

- Presented by Trudie Styler

UN Secretary General Antonió Guterres: The Sage – An educator who people turn to for all kinds of wisdom (virtual appearance)

Strategic partners joining the GCFA include 1 Hotel West Hollywood and Candiani Denim. The event was also supported by sustainable lifestyle partners including Triarchy, Champagne Telmont, in support of The Circle NGO and Flor de Caña rum, which served the official closing toast of the evening.