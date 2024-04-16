On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, The Women's Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) welcomed guests to An Unforgettable Evening on behalf of Honorary Chairs Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks, along with Gala Chairs Jamie Alexander Tisch, Kelly Chapman Meyer, Quinn Ezralow, and Anastasia Soare, and Co-Chairs NJ Falk, Tom Ford, Kris Levine, Judy & Leonard Lauder, Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson & Richard J Stephenson, Steve Tisch and Lori Kanter Tritsch & William P. Lauder.

Demi Moore accepts the Courage Award onstage at An Unforgettable Evening

Credit/Copyright: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Women's Cancer Research Fund

Hosted by Tig Notaro, the event returned to the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, for its 25th anniversary to raise money to benefit the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, a program of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

This year, philanthropist Wallis Annenberg received the 2024 Unsung Hero Award, presented by Jamie Alexander Tisch and Rita Wilson, for her innovative dedication to fighting cancer and improving community well-being through the Annenberg Foundation. While accepting the award, Annenberg said, “Information has the power to heal, to transform, to revitalize – that is why we all need to band together, to work together, for the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, to keep the information coming.” In her closing remarks, Annenberg announced, “It gives me great pleasure to support the WCRF with a gift of $1,000,000 dollars.”

Actress Demi Moore received the 2024 Courage Award, presented by Rita Wilson, for her unwavering support and dedication to raising awareness for breast cancer. Upon taking the stage, Moore said, “Courage can’t exist in a vacuum, and one thing I do know is that it’s not about one person. This award is truly for the sisterhood of incredible women who have shown me what courage looks like… women like my Aunt Deanna, who survived breast cancer and has been free of it for 18 years.”

“I hate to think that our mothers and grandmothers fought heroic battles without the support and community they deserved and needed,” said Moore. “That’s where the Women’s Cancer Research Fund comes in, and thank God, because this is all too hard to do by yourself. Because as women, we don’t get to be courageous just once. We have to do it every damn day. And we cannot, will not, do it alone.”

A Special Tribute video from famed actor and producer Michael Douglas was presented during the program, announcing a $500,000 pledge to the Women’s Cancer Research Fund in honor of the late Anne Douglas, co-founder of WCRF.

Sting performs onstage during An Unforgettable Evening

Credit/Copyright: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Women's Cancer Research Fund

Introduced by Tig Notaro, 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting delivered a captivating performance, featuring a selection of his most beloved songs from throughout his illustrious career, including “My One and Only Love,” “Englishman In New York,” “Fields of Gold,” and “Every Breath You Take.”

Additional guests in attendance included Alina Cho, Ashley Greene, Carly Steel, Chord Overstreet, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Cynthia Bailey, Gigi Gharai, Jesse Johnson, Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban, Jonathan Simkhai, Josh Flagg, Justin Sylvester, Kathy & Rick Hilton, Kayla Ewell, Keni Silva, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Lori Loughlin, Melanie Griffith, Monique Lhuillier, Martin & Kelly Katz, Nia Vardalos, Olivia Jade, Rachel Zoe, Sofia Vergara, Tanner Novlan, Trudie Styler and more.

An Unforgettable Evening is WCRF’s flagship fundraising event featuring extraordinary honorees and tributes to cancer survivors and the memory of those impacted by cancer. For 25 years, this event has brought together leaders in entertainment, cancer research and corporate philanthropy to raise funds for pioneering cancer research conducted at leading medical and academic institutions in California and across the U.S. Previous An Unforgettable Evening honorees have included Sharon Stone, Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson and Mr. Richard J Stephenson, Kate Hudson, Gabrielle Union, Christina Applegate, Renée Zellweger, Natalie Cole, Courteney Cox, Sheryl Crow, Melissa Ethridge, Renette Ezralow, Tom Ford, Carolina Herrera, Faith Hill & Tim McGraw, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Elton John, Nicole Kidman, Judy & Leonard Lauder, Stella McCartney, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sofia Vergara, and more.

WCRF was founded by Jamie Alexander Tisch, Kate Capshaw, Kelly Chapman Meyer, Quinn Ezralow, Rita Wilson and the late Anne Douglas, Renette Ezralow and Marion Laurie. This year’s Honorary Chairs included Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks, along with Gala Chairs Jamie Alexander Tisch, Kelly Chapman Meyer, Quinn Ezralow, and Anastasia Soare, and Co-Chairs NJ Falk, Tom Ford, Kris Levine, Judy & Leonard Lauder, Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson & Richard J Stephenson, Steve Tisch and Lori Kanter Tritsch & William P. Lauder.