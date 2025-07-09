Actress and Save the Children Ambassador Joely Richardson recently visited a community allotment project, funded by the charity, which is improving children’s mental wellbeing and development.

The project, which is supported by Save the Children’s long-standing partner Bvlgari, is run by a local community group in Margate. Through growing food, joining in play-based activities and spending time in nature, these vital sessions are supporting children’s early learning and even encouraging wildlife in the local area.

As a keen gardener Joely is passionate about connecting with the natural world. The actress, whose upcoming roles include Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale and the second series of The Gentleman, was extremely heartened to see the positive impact the project is having on the children and families who attend.

“Getting your hands muddy and being in the fresh air is so important” Joely said. “This incredible growing group in Margate is feeding children’s curiosity, supporting their mental wellbeing and improving their early learning – all whilst being in the great outdoors.”

“It’s clear to see that the children here enjoy the feeling of exploring their surroundings and the reward from nurturing new seedlings and seeing them grow. Their parents have noticed such a difference in the children and have also hugely benefited from the opportunity to grow plants and food. It’s an extraordinary project where everyone can learn and be nourished.”

Margate is one of the most socially deprived areas in the South-East of England. According to the latest child poverty statistics which were released on 2nd June, there are 9,862 children living in poverty in the council district of Thanet, which is 34.5% of children in the area. This represents the third highest level of child poverty in the South-East region and is above the national average of 31%.

Child poverty in the UK has reached a devastating new high of 4.5million, with 1 in 3 children living in poverty. This is a record no one should ever want, and no child should have to pay the price.

One of the parents Joely met was Matt with his daughter Daisy. Matt credits the stay and play group at the allotment as one of the catalysts for why he now enjoys a large community of dad friends who care for their kids in the local area.

He said: “Projects like this, that get children outside of the house, are really important in these sorts of communities. They help provide a great start in any child’s life. People from all different communities come to this group and it’s really important for those who don’t have outdoor space for their children. It has increased Daisy’s interest in outdoor education, and we have also noticed a change in her eating habits. A couple of weeks ago they made little salad baskets and when we got home Daisy wanted salad in her sandwiches. That was a big milestone.”

Hannah, who has been leading the allotment project since it began, added: “We’ve been running the project for three years thanks to Save the Children funding. Children come and eat fresh produce straight from the allotment and parents can decompress in the fresh air. We have a lot of social housing round here, small flats and shared occupancy, which means children don’t often have outside space they can enjoy. This has a huge impact on their wellbeing, their mental health and their understanding of the world around them. We support parents who are on the fringe of society, or who are lonely or struggling in life, and provide them with a safe environment where they feel they can be listened to.”

In the UK, Save the Children’s long-standing partnership with Bvlgari is supporting families living in poverty. The partnership helps to drive long-lasting positive changes for children in Margate and Manchester and is funded by sales of an exclusive Bvlgari jewellery collection, which includes a ring, pendant, bracelet and 3 necklaces.

Freya Nowell, Save the Children’s Early Learning Community Lead in Margate, said: “Charity partnerships with brands like Bvlgari are so meaningful, particularly with the recent news of aid cuts and the ever-increasing needs of children in the UK and around the world. Projects like this are vital for children’s outcomes. Positive experiences and good mental health early in children’s lives are closely associated with better performance at school, better social and emotional development, improved work outcomes, higher income and better lifelong health, including longer life expectancy.”

Bvlgari has supported Save the Children’s work in the UK and around the world since 2009 through the sales of the B.zero1 jewellery collection. During this time Bvlgari has donated over $115million to the charity’s work globally, helping the lives of more than 2.4 million children and youth across 39 countries and in 2024 the Maison announced the creation of Fondazione Bvlgari, reinforcing its devotion to building a meaningful tomorrow through care, generosity and long-term dedication.