U2 has condemned the government of Israel for the ongoing conflict in Palestine, releasing a lengthy statement that features a personal response from each band member.

“We know Hamas are using starvation as a weapon in the war, but now so too is Israel and I feel revulsion for the moral failure,” said Bono in the statement. "The Government of Israel is not the nation of Israel, but the Government of Israel led by Benjamin Netanyahu today deserves our categorical and unequivocal condemnation.

“There is no justification for the brutality [Netanyahu] and his far right government have inflicted on the Palestinian people… in Gaza… in the West Bank. And not just since October 7, well before it too… though the level of depravity and lawlessness we are seeing now feels like uncharted territory.”

Guitarist The Edge also commented, asking “Do you truly believe that such devastation – inflicted so intentionally and relentlessly on a civilian population – can happen without heaping generational shame on those responsible? Do you not see that the longer this continues, the more Israel risks becoming isolated, mistrusted, and remembered not as a haven from persecution, but as a state that, when provoked, systematically persecuted a neighbouring civilian population?”