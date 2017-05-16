The Edge, guitarist for U2, attended the Festival Against Racism in Hamburg, Germany, in 1993. The event consisted of a concert, a press conference, a theatrical event, and a debate on anti-racism.

He made a PSA for the Food Bank For New York City that can be viewed here.

He is a Mencap Ambassador.

The Edge co-founded Music Rising, along with Bob Ezrin and Henry Juszkiewicz to help provide replacement instruments for those that were lost in Hurricane Katrina. While they originally planned to replace instruments lost by professional musicians, they realized that the community churches and schools needed instruments as well.

The Edge also serves on the board of the Angiogenesis Foundation, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization which aims to advance angiogenesis-based medicine, diets, and lifestyle.