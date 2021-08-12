Green Day
Green Day recorded a John Lennon song for a CD compilation to raise funds for Amnesty International.

Green Day donates all royalties from the iTunes sales of their single ‘Boulevard Of Broken Dreams’ to help victims of the Asian tsunami through the International Red Cross.

Causes supported 17

AIDS & HIV, Animals, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Miscellaneous, Poverty, Unemployment/Career Support, Weapons Reduction

