Green Day recorded a John Lennon song for a CD compilation to raise funds for Amnesty International.
Green Day donates all royalties from the iTunes sales of their single ‘Boulevard Of Broken Dreams’ to help victims of the Asian tsunami through the International Red Cross.
Charities & foundations supported 17
Green Day has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Causes supported 17
AIDS & HIV, Animals, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Miscellaneous, Poverty, Unemployment/Career Support, Weapons Reduction
