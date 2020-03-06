Katy Perry first broke into the music industry in 2008 with her international chart topper, I Kissed a Girl.

In addition to her chart success, Katy Perry embarked on the California Dreams Tour in 2011 in support of “Teenage Dream,” and sold out 124 arenas around the globe. A portion of ticket sales was donated via Tickets-for-Charity to The Children’s Health Fund, Generosity Water and The Humane Society, and a portion of merchandise sales was donated to The Red Cross to benefit local disaster relief efforts.