Katy Perry first broke into the music industry in 2008 with her international chart topper, I Kissed a Girl.
In addition to her chart success, Katy Perry embarked on the California Dreams Tour in 2011 in support of “Teenage Dream,” and sold out 124 arenas around the globe. A portion of ticket sales was donated via Tickets-for-Charity to The Children’s Health Fund, Generosity Water and The Humane Society, and a portion of merchandise sales was donated to The Red Cross to benefit local disaster relief efforts.
Charities & foundations supported 29
Katy Perry has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- AIDS LIFE
- American Foundation for AIDS Research
- Children's Defense Fund
- Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption
- DonorsChoose.org
- Elton John AIDS Foundation
- Generosity Water
- Gibson Foundation
- GRAMMY Foundation
- Habitat For Humanity
- Imagine LA
- Keep-a-Breast
- LeBron James Family Foundation
- Make It Right
- Mines Advisory Group
Causes supported 28
Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Oceans, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Senior Citizen Support, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Unemployment/Career Support, Veteran/Service Member Support, Voter Education, Water, Weapons Reduction
