The mission of the Children’s Defense Fund is to Leave No Child Behind and to ensure every child a Healthy Start, a Head Start, a Fair Start, a Safe Start, and a Moral Start in life and successful passage to adulthood with the help of caring families and communities.
CDF provides a strong, effective voice for all the children of America who cannot vote, lobby, or speak for themselves. We pay particular attention to the needs of poor and minority children and those with disabilities. CDF educates the nation about the needs of children and encourages preventive investment before they get sick or into trouble, drop out of school, or suffer family breakdown.
Causes
Children, Family/Parent Support, Mental Challenges, Physical Challenges
Celebrity supporters 67
Children's Defense Fund has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Ali Wentworth
- Amy Smart
- Ariel Winter
- Benedict Cumberbatch
- Cameron Diaz
- Carol Leifer
- Chloë Sevigny
- Chris Pine
- Colton Haynes
- Conan O'Brien
- Danny Moder
- Deborah Roberts
- Derek Hough
- Elisabeth Shue
- Ellen Pompeo
- Emmanuelle Chriqui
- Eva Longoria
- Faith Hill
- George Stephanopoulos
- Hailee Steinfeld
- Hannah Simone
- Heidi Klum
- Holland Roden
- Jackson Browne
- Jane Kaczmarek
- January Jones
- Jeff Garlin
- Jeff Probst
- Jeffrey Katzenberg
- Jennie Garth
- Jennifer Garner
- Jennifer Morrison
- Jessica Alba
- Jim Toth
- J.J. Abrams
- John Cho
- Jon Favreau
- Julia Jones
- Jurnee Smollett
- Katie Lowes
- Katie McGrath
- Katy Perry
- Kelly Rutherford
- Kevin Huvane
- LeBron James
- Linda Cardellini
- Malaak Compton-Rock
- Matthew McConaughey
- Mena Suvari
- Michael Jackson
- Milla Jovovich
- Milo Ventimiglia
- Nikki Reed
- Orlando Bloom
- Reese Witherspoon
- Rosario Dawson
- Salma Hayek
- Scott Foley
- Shakira
- Sheryl Crow
- Shonda Rhimes
- Slash
- Sofia Vergara
- Sophia Bush
- Uma Thurman
- Whitney Houston
- Zoe Saldana