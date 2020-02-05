Baby2Baby is a non-profit that provides low-income children, ages 0-12 years, with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 52
Baby2Baby has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Blake Lively
- Busy Philipps
- Channing Tatum
- Chris Hemsworth
- Chrissy Teigen
- Connor Franta
- Danny Moder
- Derek Hough
- Drew Barrymore
- Ellen Pompeo
- Eric Dane
- Gwen Stefani
- Gwyneth Paltrow
- Hannah Storm
- Jaime King
- Jenna Dewan Tatum
- Jennifer Garner
- Jessica Alba
- Jessica Biel
- Jessica Capshaw
- Joe Girardi
- Joe Torre
- Johnny Knoxville
- Jordana Brewster
- Julie Bowen
- Justin Tuck
- Kate Hudson
- Kelly Rowland
- Kerry Washington
- Kristen Bell
- Mackenzie Ziegler
- Maddie Ziegler
- Mark Teixeira
- Michelle Monaghan
- Michelle Williams
- Mindy Kaling
- Molly Sims
- Nate Berkus
- Nicole Richie
- Rachel Bilson
- Rachel Zoe
- Rebecca Gayheart-Dane
- Reese Witherspoon
- Reggie Jackson
- Sasha Alexander
- Selma Blair
- Shonda Rhimes
- Tom Coughlin
- Victor Cruz
- Wendy Williams
- Zoe Saldana
- Zooey Deschanel