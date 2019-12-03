Kim Kardashian West
23
charities
29
causes
100
articles
1
video

Kim Kardashian West is a TV personality and socialite who encourages other celebrities to give their clothes to charity auctions. She donates her clothes to raise money for the Dream Foundation, a wish-granting organization for adults suffering from life-limiting illnesses.

Kim travelled to Africa for Russell Simmons's Diamond Empowerment Fund, and blogged about what she learned during her trip.

Read our exclusive interview with Kim here.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Billy CrystalBrooke ShieldsCourtney LoveEllen DeGeneresElton JohnKhloe KardashianKourtney KardashianKris JennerKristen BellKristin ChenowethLady GagaMichael BloombergSharon StoneShenae GrimesSting

Insights

Activity
Social reach

2 related places

Google trends for "Kim Kardashian West"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 29

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Homelessness, LGBT Support, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Poverty, Refugees, Senior Citizen Support, Sports, Substance Abuse, Veteran/Service Member Support, Water, Women

Contact Kim Kardashian West

You can contact Kim Kardashian West using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Business, Fashion, Society, Television, Movies

More fields