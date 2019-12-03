Kim Kardashian West is a TV personality and socialite who encourages other celebrities to give their clothes to charity auctions. She donates her clothes to raise money for the Dream Foundation, a wish-granting organization for adults suffering from life-limiting illnesses.
Kim travelled to Africa for Russell Simmons's Diamond Empowerment Fund, and blogged about what she learned during her trip.
Read our exclusive interview with Kim here.
Charities & foundations supported 23
Kim Kardashian West has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
2 related places
Causes supported 29
Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Homelessness, LGBT Support, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Poverty, Refugees, Senior Citizen Support, Sports, Substance Abuse, Veteran/Service Member Support, Water, Women
Contact Kim Kardashian West
You can contact Kim Kardashian West using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
No web sites are known
Browse celebrities in the same fields
Business, Fashion, Society, Television, MoviesMore fields →