The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination
It has been said The Salvation Army offers caring support for every problem “from the cradle to the grave.” Its services are as wide-ranging and diverse as the areas of need in the community.
Causes
Abuse, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Disaster Relief, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Homelessness, Senior Citizen Support
