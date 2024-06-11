The Salvation Army Southern California hosted the 2024 Sally Awards Gala on May 30 at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel.

Sponsored by Hunt Enterprises and Priscilla Hunt, the event drew numerous celebrities, including Kym Whitley, DeVon Franklin, Carl Anthony Payne II, and Tisha Campbell, all supporting the cause. The gala honored Terry and Rebecca Crews with the esteemed Sally Award, and Bank of America received the prestigious Judge Harry Pregerson Award.

The gala aimed to inspire guests to join forces against homelessness in Los Angeles County. This gathering not only featured celebrity presence but also raised over $1 million, supporting The Salvation Army’s efforts to combat homelessness in the region.

Los Angeles faces a significant homelessness crisis with over 75,518 individuals struggling to find shelter and stability. The Salvation Army provides a range of programs for adults, at-risk youth, veterans, and seniors, helping them overcome addiction, seek recovery, and achieve sustainable living.

“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from The Salvation Army,” said Terry and Rebecca Crews. “The work they do is transformative, and we are committed to supporting their mission to create lasting change for those in need.”

Raul Anaya, President of Bank of America Los Angeles, shared, “We are proud to be part of this significant event and to receive the Judge Harry Pregerson Award. The Salvation Army’s efforts in combating homelessness align with our commitment to making a positive impact in the community.”

The event showcased videos and stories highlighting The Salvation Army’s impact on individuals’ lives. One remarkable story featured Kenneth Johnson, a resident of The Donald and Pricilla Hunt Apartments at Bell Oasis. He shared his journey from incarceration to graduating summa cum laude from college. “The Salvation Army extended the lifeline I needed to escape the streets,” Johnson said, emphasizing the organization’s transformative power.

Award-winning music artist Kenny Lattimore delivered a special performance, adding to the evening’s allure and leaving the audience enthralled.

Major Lisa Barnes, divisional secretary for The Salvation Army’s Los Angeles Metro area, said, “We are thrilled to honor Rebecca and Terry Crews for their unwavering commitment to our community and to recognize Bank of America for their substantial contributions. Their dedication inspires us all to strive for a better future for those in need.”

The Sally Awards Gala has a proud tradition of honoring individuals and organizations committed to humanitarian causes.

These vital programs rely on public support to operate effectively. For more information or to contribute to ending homelessness, visit www.salvationarmy-socal.org.