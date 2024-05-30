The Salvation Army Southern California is set to host its highly anticipated Sally Awards Gala at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, on May 30th presented by Hunt Enterprises and Priscilla Hunt.

This extraordinary event will honor Rebecca and Terry Crews with the top award, The Sally Award, while Bank of America will receive the prestigious Judge Harry Pregerson Award.

The evening is dedicated to raising awareness and much-needed funds for homelessness relief in Southern California.

As Los Angeles continues to address the urgent challenge of homelessness, with over 75,518 individuals struggling daily to secure shelter and stability, The Salvation Army stands as a beacon of hope. The organization offers a wide range of programs for adults, at-risk youth, veterans, and seniors, playing a crucial role in their transformative journeys towards sustainable living.

The Gala host, Ben Mankiewicz of Turner Classic Films, will feature compelling videos and honored guests who will share personal stories of how The Salvation Army’s impact has changed their lives. Award-winning music artist Kenny Lattimore, known for his smooth R&B hits and philanthropic efforts, will deliver a special performance, adding to the evening’s allure.

Major Lisa Barnes, Divisional Secretary for The Salvation Army’s Los Angeles Metro area, added, “We are thrilled to honor Rebecca and Terry Crews for their unwavering commitment to our community. Their dedication inspires us all to strive for a better future for those in need.”

Andrew Jameson, The Salvation Army’s Los Angeles Metro Advisory Board Chair, shared: “This is an extraordinary moment for Los Angeles as it faces unprecedented challenges stemming from homelessness. It is exciting to come together at this Gala and recognize the tireless efforts of Terry, Rebecca, and our friends at Bank of America. We look forward to raising both awareness and resources that will help with the Salvation Army make a difference for our unhoused fellow Angelenos.”

Lieutenant Colonel Mike Dickinson, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Southern California Division, stated: “The Sally Awards is more than just an event; it is a testament to the power of collective action. By coming together, we can create real change and provide hope and stability for countless individuals facing homelessness.”

The Sally Awards Gala has a proud tradition of honoring individuals and organizations committed to humanitarian causes. Previous recipients include Lakers owner, Jeanie Buss, Priscilla Hunt (Hunt Enterprises), the late actor Bob Hope, and retired Los Angeles Lakers player A.C. Green, among others. This year’s event will uphold this legacy, inspiring generosity, and community support.

Essential programs that address homelessness rely on the generosity of the public to operate effectively. To learn more about this noble mission and contribute to the cause of eradicating homelessness, please visit www.salvationarmy-socal.org.