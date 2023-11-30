The Salvation Army's 133rd annual Red Kettle Campaign launched last week with a special halftime performance with global icon, singer/songwriter, actor, New York Times best-selling author, businesswoman, philanthropist, and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Dolly Parton, during the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game against the Washington Commanders.

The nationally televised halftime performance dazzled audiences across the country as Dolly Parton showcased some of her biggest hits and songs from her newly released album, Rockstar. The performance is a Cowboys tradition and inspires millions of viewers to donate to the iconic Red Kettle Campaign, which serves millions of people in need during the holidays and all year long. Since teaming up in 1997, The Salvation Army and the Cowboys have helped raise more than $3 billion for the campaign.

“I am just so excited to be performing live at AT&T Stadium today to celebrate the launch of the Red Kettle Campaign,” said Parton. "There are so many people who need our help this holiday season and I am honored to shine a light on all the wonderful services The Salvation Army provides to help our neighbors in need. "

The iconic Red Kettle Campaign is the largest and longest-running fundraiser of its kind and is especially needed now to meet the increasing needs of families living in the United States. Funds raised in 2022 supported services for nearly 24 million people living in the United States.

“Supporting the Red Kettle Campaign has been a part of our team’s tradition for 27 years and this is a day that has truly been a blessing year after year,” said Charlotte Jones, executive vice president and chief brand officer for the Dallas Cowboys and former national advisory board chairperson for The Salvation Army. “We are honored to kick off the campaign with an incredible performance from the iconic Dolly Parton and we hope the performance inspires those tuning in across the country to open their hearts and to give generously to those Red Kettles to help make a difference for those who truly need it most.”

The Salvation Army, the nation’s largest private provider of social services, will not stop working to provide Christmas gifts, food, shelter, and rent and utility assistance to millions of people struggling this holiday season and beyond — no matter the cost.

“As we head into the holidays, many of our neighbors have faced increased challenges, but The Salvation Army is committed to providing love and service to all who seek it,” said Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army. “We’re so grateful to have great partners in the Dallas Cowboys, Dolly Parton, and the generous support of volunteers and donors stepping up to meet the need again this year. Your support is blessing the lives of millions of individuals and families now, and for generations to come.”