Sir Elton John has seen many of his close friends die from HIV/AIDS over the years, and established the Elton John AIDS Foundation (EJAF) in 1992 to try to stem the destruction the disease causes around the world.
Every year the music legend opens his house to hundreds of celebrities and invited guests for a themed “White Tie and Tiara” ball to raise money for the foundation, and also holds post-Grammy and -Oscar parties as fundraisers.
“I have lost many dear friends to this terrible disease,” he said on the EJAF website. “In the mid-1980s, I began channeling my grief into efforts to help raise money for the pioneering charitable organizations that formed during those dark, grim years to fund AIDS research and provide vital services to people with HIV/AIDS.”
Since its founding, EJAF has raised over $125 million to support programs in 55 countries around the globe through prevention and education, elimination of prejudice and discrimination, and providing services to people living with the disease.
The singer also gives large amounts of his personal wealth to charity. In 2004 he donated over $43 million to organizations around the world, making him the most generous person in music for that year – a title he retains year after year. In 2008 he donated 120 motorcycles to the African nation of Lesotho, to be used by doctors and nurses to visit patients in remote areas, and in 1997 he raised $40 million for charity through sales of Candle In The Wind, the single released following the death of Princess Diana.
Charities & foundations supported 62
Elton John has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- AIDS LIFE
- American Foundation for AIDS Research
- American Foundation for Equal Rights
- Andre Agassi Foundation for Education
- Andy Roddick Foundation
- Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes
- Battersea Dogs & Cats Home
- Breast Cancer Research Foundation
- Bridge School
- Caudwell Children
- Children's Tumor Foundation
- Cinema For Peace
- Daniel Pearl Foundation
- Elton John AIDS Foundation
- Exploring The Arts
- Food Bank For New York City
- GRAMMY Foundation
- Gus Dudgeon Foundation
- HELP USA
- Hillsides
- Janie's Fund
- Joey Dipaolo AIDS Foundation
- Kids
- Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation
- Looking Beyond
- Los Angeles LGBT Center
- Los Angeles Police Memorial Foundation
- Love Our Children USA
- Make-A-Wish Foundation
- mothers2mothers
- Move For AIDS
- MusiCares
- Music Empowers Foundation
- National Youth Theatre
- Nordoff Robbins
- Oxfam
- PDSA
- PeyBack Foundation
- Project Angel Food
- Race to Erase MS
- RADD
- Rainforest Foundation Fund
- Riders For Health
- Robert F Kennedy Memorial
- Save the Children
- Scope
- Small Steps Project
- Soles4Souls
- Sporting Chance Clinic
- SportsAid
- Starkey Hearing Foundation
- St. Francis Food Pantries and Shelters
- STOMP Out Bullying
- Terrence Higgins Trust
- The Lunchbox Fund
- The Rainforest Foundation
- The Trevor Project
- True Colors Fund
- Volunteering England
- War Child
- Women's Sports Foundation
- World AIDS Day
Causes supported 33
Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Depression and Suicide, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Education, Emergency services, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Refugees, Sports, Substance Abuse, Unemployment/Career Support, Women
