St. Francis Food Pantries and Shelters support over 25 locations throughout the New York area and now serve over 9,000 needy families each week, and they serve over 1.5 million meals per year. They support soup kitchens, safe havens, drop-in centers and shelters. The pantries also distribute free clothing, diapers and toiletries. In addition, St. Francis Food Pantries and Shelters have full-time social workers to serve their clients’ needs.