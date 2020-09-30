She has served as National Chairperson and Honorary Spokesperson for the Children’s Craniofacial Association since 1990, and has often donated concert tickets to families and non-profit groups for children with facial deformities.
Donated over $130,000 to Operation Helmet.
In 1993, she travelled to Armenia, taking desperately needed food and medical supplies to the war-torn region.
Co-hosted the annual American Foundation for AIDS Research Benefit at the Cannes Film Festival with Elizabeth Taylor in 1998
Reportedly sent payments to help a 16-year-old Northport, Alabama boy with muscular dystrophy who required home healthcare after his 69-year-old adoptive mother suffered two strokes and was left disabled.
Several years after her moving portrayal of the mother of a son with a massive facial skull deformity in the 1985 film Mask, Cher became the National Chairperson and Honorary Spokesperson for the Children’s Craniofacial Association. She has held that title since 1990 and often donates concert tickets and backstage passes to families and non-profit groups for children with facial deformities.
She also set up her own Cher Charitable Foundation, contributing time and money to charities and causes close to her heart.
