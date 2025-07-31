2025 Country Music Hall of Fame electee Kenny Chesney is set to make his fourth Farm Aid appearance at this year’s annual music and food festival at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20.

Wynonna Judd and Steve Earle have also joined the all-star lineup, the organization revealed today.

“We’re excited to have Kenny Chesney back on the Farm Aid stage this year,” said Jennifer Fahy, co-executive director of Farm Aid. “He’s one of many artists who have returned to Farm Aid, generously donating their travel and performances to raise awareness about the family farmers who grow good food for all of us. Kenny’s appearance, along with the addition of music legends Wynonna Judd and Steve Earle, will make this an unforgettable anniversary event.”

Chesney, an eight-time Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year award winner, is one of America’s biggest concert draws. Farm Aid will mark his only 2025 concert performance outside his recently wrapped Sphere residency. Judd is one of the most decorated female artists in country music history, with 19 No. 1 singles and an induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Earle, who became a member of the Grand Ole Opry this year, is no stranger to the Farm Aid stage; this year will be his ninth appearance since joining the inaugural event in 1985.

Together, they join the star-studded Farm Aid 40 lineup, which features Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young (and the Chrome Hearts), John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews (with Tim Reynolds), and Margo Price, as well as Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Trampled by Turtles, Waxahatchee, Eric Burton of Black Pumas, Jesse Welles, Madeline Edwards, and Wisdom Indian Dancers.

Tickets for Farm Aid’s 40th anniversary music and food festival are available for purchase at farmaid40.org. Ticket prices range from $101 to $390 (fees included, not sales tax). For venue information, visit farmaid.org/festival/venue-information. More details are also available at farmaid.org/festival.