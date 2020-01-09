With a six-decade career and 200 plus albums, this iconic Texan is the creative genius behind the historic recordings of Crazy, Red Headed Stranger and Stardust. Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor and activist. In 2010, he released"Willie Nelson’s Country Music," produced by award winning T Bone Burnett, and it received a GRAMMY Nomination for Best Americana Album. In 2011, Willie’s album releases included, “Here We Go Again: Celebrating the Genius of Ray Charles,” a 12-tune cycle about the ups and downs of love with Wynton Marsalis and Norah Jones as well as “Remember Me Vol. 1,” his hand-picked 14-song collection of country music’s most definitive songs. Coming May of 2012 is “Heroes,” his first album for Legacy Recordings, which will showcase new songs and deep country classics with guest artists including Merle Haggard, Snoop Dogg, Kris Kristofferson, Billy Joe Shaver, Sheryl Crow, Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson.

His philanthropic work goes back to 1985, where Nelson, along with Neil Young and John Mellencamp, set up Farm Aid to assist and increase awareness on the importance of family farms. In 2004, Nelson and his wife, Annie, became partners with Bob and Kelly King in the building of two sustainable biodiesel plants in Oregon and Texas. In 2005, Nelson and other business partners branded Willie Nelson Sustainable Biodiesel, a company that markets bio-fuel made from vegetable oil to truck stops. In 2010, Nelson received the Feed the Peace award from The Nobility Project for his extensive work with Farm Aid and overall contributions to world peace. In 2011, Nelson was inducted to the National Agricultural Hall of Fame for his labor in Farm Aid and other fundraisers to benefit farmers.

Nelson has been an active voice in the drive to ban the slaughter of wild horses, and has written to congress in support of the American Horse Slaughter Prevention Act.

Willie is an Honorary Trustee of the Dayton International Peace Museum.

Willie contributed to the “Occupy This Album” box set that came out in May 2012 in support of the Occupy Wall Street Movement.