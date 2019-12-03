Best Friends is working with the public, and with humane groups all across the country, to bring about a time when there are No More Homeless Pets.
Celebrity supporters 57
Best Friends Animal Society has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Adrian Grenier
- Ali MacGraw
- Alyssa Milano
- Amy Smart
- Aubrey Plaza
- Bill Maher
- Bonnie-Jill Laflin
- Brandon Molale
- Carrie Ann Inaba
- Charlize Theron
- Clint Eastwood
- Cloris Leachman
- Dan Aykroyd
- Danny Trejo
- David Backes
- Denise Richards
- Elisabeth Shue
- Ellen DeGeneres
- Emma Kenney
- Emmylou Harris
- Emmy Rossum
- Eric Roberts
- Eric Stonestreet
- Fred Willard
- Hilary Swank
- Ian Somerhalder
- Ioan Gruffudd
- James Cromwell
- Jane Goodall
- Jessica Biel
- Jillian Michaels
- Joanna Krupa
- Joe Cocker
- Katherine Heigl
- Ken Howard
- Kevin Dillon
- Kevin Nealon
- Kristin Bauer
- Laura Dern
- Linda Hunt
- Lisa Edelstein
- Maggie Q
- Mario Lopez
- Neko Case
- Nicole Sullivan
- Nicollette Sheridan
- Patrick Fabian
- Portia de Rossi
- Rachelle Lefevre
- Rachel Miner
- Seamus Dever
- Seth Casteel
- Tori Spelling
- Tricia Helfer
- Valery Ortiz
- Willie Nelson
- Wolfgang Puck
