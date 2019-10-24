Nealon donated an auction item to Save the Chimps.
Charities & foundations supported 18
Kevin Nealon has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
2 related places
Google trends for "Kevin Nealon"
Available to Insiders only
Causes supported 15
Abuse, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Women
Contact Kevin Nealon
You can contact Kevin Nealon using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
Browse celebrities in the same fields
Sports, Comedy, Television, MoviesMore fields →