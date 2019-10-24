Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the oldest and largest myeloma-specific charity in the world. With more than 350,000 members in 140 countries, the IMF serves myeloma patients, family members, and the medical community. The IMF provides a wide range of programs in the areas of Research, Education, Support, and Advocacy.
Learn more about the way the IMF is helping to improve the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure. Contact us at 800-452-CURE (2873) in the US or 818-487-7455 worldwide, or visit myeloma.org.
