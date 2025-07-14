GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls will perform at the Children’s Diabetes Foundation (CDF)’s 39th Annual Carousel Ball, taking place on Saturday, October 11, 2025 at the Hyatt Regency Denver.

As previously announced, the star-studded event will honor legendary singer-songwriter Neil Diamond with the “Inspirational Lifetime Achievement Award” and will recognize the MacMillan Family with the “High Hopes Tribute Award.” Proceeds from the gala benefit the Colorado-based Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes and its world-renowned research programs, aiming to prevent and ultimately cure the chronic, life-threatening disease of type 1 diabetes. The event is presented by Dexcom, the global leader in glucose biosensing.

“We’re excited to take the stage at The Carousel Ball and support an amazing cause. The progress the Children’s Diabetes Foundation has made in diabetes research and patient care has brought new hope to countless families and we’re honored to be a part of their special night,” said Goo Goo Dolls bandmates John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, who have been writing and recording music together since 1986. “We hope you’ll rock out with us October 11 in Denver!”

Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, the Goo Goo Dolls have garnered four GRAMMY Award nominations and nearly a dozen platinum and gold singles combined and seized a page in the history books by achieving 15 number one and Top 10 hits. As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for “Most Top 10 Singles.” Their music continues to reach new audiences around the world and rack up platinum and gold statuses – including the recently platinum-certified “Slide”, “Black Balloon” and “Better Days” – and has been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift to Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers.

Among a string of hits, “Iris” clutched number one on the Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and would be named “Number one Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years.” On the heels of going viral on TikTok, the track recently achieved Certified Diamond status and re-entered the Billboard charts, yet again proving the timelessness of Goo Goo Dolls’ illustrious catalog.

“We’re deeply grateful to the Goo Goo Dolls for lending their incredible talent to support the Children’s Diabetes Foundation,” said chairman Dana Davis and honorary chairman Barbara Davis. “Since our inception, musicians have been at the forefront of our fundraising efforts, connecting hearts to our mission to find a cure for diabetes. Goo Goo Dolls’ music has touched so many lives, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. We couldn’t think of a better collaborator to help us ring in nearly fifty years of impact. As we embark on our next chapter, we have the opportunity to look back and honor the generosity of those whose life-saving donations have helped us ensure that any person who comes to the BDC is not turned away. It’s also a pivotal moment to look ahead and envision what progress we can build upon in the next fifty years and beyond.”

The Carousel Ball, a Hollywood institution since 1978, is held every two years in Beverly Hills, Calif., with this year’s fundraiser taking place at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Denver. Colorado is the home of CDF’s primary operations and the state-of-the-art clinic and research facility that it funds, the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, which serves 8,000 patients annually. Guests can expect to enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, silent and live auctions, dinner, exciting program and musical performances – all to celebrate the remarkable things the BDC has accomplished and brought to the forefront of diabetes care, as well as the exciting research and influential moments the facility has been a part of since its inception.

Proceeds from The Carousel Ball benefit CDF and focus on patient support, awareness and diabetes research. Diabetes, which affects over 463 million people, is rapidly on the rise. Each year, approximately 64,000 Americans are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Of those, approximately 30,000 are children. The Carousel Balls collectively have raised more than $117 million in support of the cause.

45% of Barbara Davis Center patients are uninsured or underinsured.

On average, the first year of care for a newly diagnosed type 1 is $20,000.

Type 1 diabetes is the only disease where patients and caregivers are making life-and-death insulin dosing decisions, and they are doing it every hour of every day.

The Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes provides state-of-the-art care to more than 8,000 active patients: 4,600 children and 2,900 adults with diabetes from the Rocky Mountain Region and from around the world.

The 2025 Carousel Ball is proudly presented by Dexcom, a company empowering people to take control of health through innovative glucose sensing technology. Additional sponsorship generously provided by 5280 Magazine, the Official Media Sponsor of The Carousel Ball, the Abrams Family, The Corley Legacy Foundation, Dependable Cleaners, RBC Wealth Management, Eva Schoonmaker, Iris & Michael Smith, 7Cellars Wines by John Elway, and the Hyatt Regency Denver. CBS Colorado is the Broadcast Partner and KBCO is the Radio Partner of The Carousel Ball.

To purchase tickets and tables and learn more about the event, please click here.