Actress and Save the Children Trustee Jennifer Garner has gone the extra mile for kids – 67 to be exact – in support of Save the Children’s efforts to bring life-saving malnutrition treatment to children who urgently need it now.

Through the #67Strong4Kids campaign, she ran a mile per day for 67 straight days – a fundraising challenge to raise awareness for the $67 it costs to provide a full, six-week course of therapeutic food that can save the life of a severely malnourished child – and elite runner Becs Gentry has joined her along the way.

The challenge, initiated by Garner on her birthday in April, culminated in a running event sponsored by Brooks Running in Santa Monica on June 22, where hundreds of people joined Garner and Gentry – in-person and virtually – for their final mile, while running against one of the top threats to child survival around the world.

Globally, one in five deaths among children under age five is associated with severe acute malnutrition, which can cause permanent damage to kids’ physical and cognitive development and make them more susceptible to illness. Garner is encouraging others to continue the #67Strong4Kids campaign to help ensure all children have a chance to survive and thrive.

“With climate disruptions, conflict, and inequality, more children than ever are suffering from the effects of severe malnutrition, a condition that is preventable and treatable. Our 67 runs may be behind us, but the race for kids’ futures is ongoing,” said Garner. “Together, we can help. For only $67, a child can receive a six-week course of RUTF (ready to use therapeutic food), and along with it, a chance at a healthier future. Thank you for partnering with Save the Children by joining with Becs Gentry and me. You are part of the solution!”

As of June 22, the #67Strong4Kids campaign has raised $500,000 to support severely malnourished kids around the world.

“There’s two things I love – giving back to the world and running. And #67Strong4Kids with Save the Children combines them for me,” said Gentry, who started supporting Save the Children as a child. “Forward is a pace, and each one of us can find our own way to raise awareness and gather support for kids who are suffering from this treatable condition.”

To learn more about #67Strong4Kids and how to help, go to www.savethechildren.org/67Strong4Kids. Donations help Save the Children to address the causes of malnutrition in children and treat the most severe cases. This work can save lives today and break the cycle of malnutrition for future generations.