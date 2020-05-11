Jennifer Garner
Garner hosted a dinner to benefit The Women’s Cancer Research Institute at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center as part of the Godiva Celebrity Charity Dinner Auction.

She became an Artist Ambassador for Save the Children in 2009.

From Save the Children: "Jennifer Garner, actor and mother of three, has been an advocate for Save the Children’s early education programs. In places like Garner’s home state of West Virginia, where generational poverty is a barrier to children’s success, early childhood education is fundamental to breaking the cycle of poverty. “[Advocating], to me, is one of the most important actions we can undertake,” she said. Together, Save the Children and Jennifer Garner are working to ensure that every child in America has access to quality education from cradle to cap and gown."

Jennifer is a Giving Tree Honoree.

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Hunger, Literacy, Mental Challenges, Missing Children, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Senior Citizen Support, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Women

