(RED)

Part of the Global Fund

Teaming up with the world’s most iconic brands to produce (PRODUCT) RED branded products. A percentage of the money helps women and children affected by HIV/AIDS in Africa.

Causes

AIDS & HIV, Children, Health, Poverty, Women

Celebrity supporters 57

(RED) has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:

Insights

Activity
Social reach
Google trends for "(RED)"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...