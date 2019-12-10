Part of the Global Fund
Teaming up with the world’s most iconic brands to produce (PRODUCT) RED branded products. A percentage of the money helps women and children affected by HIV/AIDS in Africa.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 57
(RED) has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Aasif Mandvi
- Alek Wek
- Alicia Keys
- Andy Murray
- Anish Kapoor
- Audrina Patridge
- Benicio del Toro
- Big Sean
- Bobby Shriver
- Bono
- Bryan Cranston
- Chris Rock
- Christy Turlington
- Common
- Courtney Love
- Damien Hirst
- David Guetta
- Didier Drogba
- DJ Khaled
- Don Was
- Dr. Dre
- Elle Macpherson
- Freddie Mercury
- Giorgio Armani
- Gisele Bundchen
- Gro Harlem Brundtland
- Halsey
- Helena Christensen
- Jay Ellis
- Jeff Koons
- Jennifer Garner
- John Legend
- John Slattery
- Jon Hamm
- Julia Roberts
- Kelly Rutherford
- Lady Gaga
- Lindsay Lohan
- Lou Reed
- Maria Sharapova
- Mario Batali
- Michael Stipe
- Natasha Bedingfield
- Nile Rodgers
- Novak Djokovic
- O.A.R.
- Penelope Cruz
- Russell Simmons
- Salma Hayek
- Scarlett Johansson
- Scissor Sisters
- Steve Jobs
- Steven Spielberg
- The Killers
- Tiesto
- Tomas Berdych
- U2