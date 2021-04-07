In honor of (RED)'s 15th anniversary, Mavin Records and (RED) are joining forces to launch DANCE (RED) SAVE LIVES Vol. III, a new Afrobeats-inspired album that raises money for the Global Fund COVID-19 Response.

DANCE (RED) SAVE LIVES Vol. III

Credit/Copyright: Laolu Senbanjo

The album is available to stream and download worldwide with proceeds going to support (RED)’s efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on life-saving HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa. COVER ART: Laolu Senbanjo.

The Afrobeats-inspired DANCE (RED) SAVE LIVES Vol. III is curated by the legendary Afrobeats producer, Don Jazzy, and musical artist, Aluna. The album features tracks by leading hitmakers including: Aluna, Ayra Starr, Becky G, Burssbrain, Crayon, Chris Trucher, Di’Ja, Fela Kuti, Felix Da Housecat, GuiltyBeatz, Johnny Drille, Kaku, Korede Bello, LADIPOE, LILO, Michael Brun, Moody Jones, RDD, Rema, Riel, Sigag Lauren, Simi, Sofi Tukker, Tiwa Savage, TOKiMONSTA, Tuyo, UNIIQU3, Virgil Abloh and Vitamin String Quartet.

In celebration of the album launch, Mavin and (RED) have released a feature track: Rema’s “Woman” (Sofi Tukker Remix) now available to stream across all platforms.

“We are really honored to be part of the Dance (RED) Saves Lives Vol.III compilation. We got to learn about a lot of incredible artists through this process. This is one of our favorite remixes that we’ve done in a long time and we’ve been playing it in our livestreams a lot,” said artist Sofi Tukker. “It’s the ultimate joy to have made something we love, discover new artists in the process, and be contributing to reducing the impact of COVID-19 and HIV/AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa all in one. We’re grateful to be involved in this project and excited to hear all the other remixes.”

“We are honored that our family of Mavin artists and so many talented producers and DJs have joined together to create an album in support of (RED) and their fight against AIDS and COVID-19. This album celebrates dance music as a way to create hope and unity during these uncertain times, and despite all that is happening, we can spread joy through our music and art,” said Don Jazzy, Founder and President, Mavin Records.

“As a Co-Curator of this compilation, I was interested in reconnecting the Diaspora to Africa through dance music. African music was the first music I ever danced to so I never understood why there was such a disconnect. I’m looking to the future of dance music and that is being in the club hearing everything from EDM to Afrobeats to Amapiano to Dancehall and everything in between — a global buffet of dance and that’s what we tried to do with Volume III,” said Co-Curator and artist, Aluna.

“We are excited to launch this album in partnership with Mavin Records and the incredible roster of collaborators who have chosen to support the fight against COVID-19. As our biggest African collaboration to date, we are grateful that each stream will help save lives,” said Jennifer Lotito, (RED) President and Chief Operating Officer.

Both the debut single and the DANCE (RED) SAVE LIVES Vol. III album artwork was created by the Brooklyn-based Nigerian performance and visual artist, Laolu Senbanjo. The album artwork can also be found on exclusive campaign merchandise that gives back to the Global Fund with every purchase. Laolu’s signature work, as also inspired from the album cover, has also been interpreted into a limited-edition facemask that is available for purchase today, worldwide!

“Working with (RED) has been an incredible journey; I have seen first-hand the impact the organization has on the ground and I have been committed to supporting their efforts to fight pandemics ever since. We believe that through the collaboration of music and art we can both inspire and create lasting change for those who need it most,” said Laolu Senbanjo.

Mavin and (RED) have partnered because COVID-19 is threatening to derail critical progress made in the AIDS fight. COVID-19 could cause AIDS-related deaths to double in the coming year as health and community systems are overwhelmed, treatment and prevention programs are disrupted, and resources are diverted throughout sub-Saharan Africa.