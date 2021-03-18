Pandora announced today that it will celebrate Women’s History Month with a special virtual event, Pandora LIVE Powered By Women, featuring performances by Gwen Stefani and Jazmine Sullivan.

Hoda Kotb from SiriusXM’s TODAY Show Radio (ch.108) will host the evening and be joined by the performers as well as special guests Lauren Aliana and Becky G for a roundtable discussion focused on the themes of the holiday. Pandora LIVE Powered By Women will take place on March 30 at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT, and listeners can RSVP for free HERE.

“Now more than ever, women are breaking barriers and changing the world for the better” said Denise Karkos, Chief Marketing Officer. “I’m thrilled that Pandora is able to bring together a diverse range of female artists from various genres to tell their stories.”

To honor Women’s History Month, which highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society, Hoda Kotb will engage the roundtable for their thoughts on groundbreaking moments in their lives, how women are challenging industry norms, why it’s essential for women to tell their own stories, teaching others about equality, and more.

Listeners can get into the spirit leading up to the event with Pandora Live Powered by Women, a new station presented by CarMax and hosted by Hoda Kotb that celebrates some of the most talented women in the industry. After the show, the station will be updated to include live performance tracks from the event.

Gwen Stefani is a three-time GRAMMY® Award winner and has achieved global success as a performer, songwriter, and frontwoman of No Doubt and a multi-platinum solo artist, among other accomplishments. Gwen’s Pandora LIVE performance from Los Angeles will include fan favorites and a mix of new tracks, including “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” and her current single “Slow Clap.”

Jazmine Sullivan has been making headlines of late with her performance of the National Anthem at Super Bowl LV, her recent project Heaux Tales that was a New York Times critic’s pick and now for Pandora LIVE. The Philadelphia native will perform in her hometown’s The Fillmore.

Global superstar Becky G is a multi-platinum, award-winning singer, songwriter and actress whose music fuses pop, Latin, urban and rap. Lauren Alaina is one of the hottest rising female artists in country music earning accolades for her powerhouse vocals and her three No. 1 hit singles. Both women will bring their unique perspectives from their respective genres to the roundtable discussion.

Event sponsors will enhance the viewing experience by curating unique content and activities that bring the Women’s History Month celebration to life. Nike will set the tone by featuring its latest anthem, We Play Real, which celebrates the strength and impact Black women have had on the world and encourages audiences to level the playing field for Black women. Cisco will provide a limited amount of exclusive artist merchandise for attendees on a first-come, first-served code redemption basis. National University will invite fans to test their knowledge of empowering, female musicians with pre-show interactive trivia. Throughout the event, fans will have the opportunity to connect with others via the interactive chat as well as snap a selfie in the virtual photo booth. After the show, some of Gwen Stefani’s top listeners on Pandora will have the opportunity to participate in a virtual meet and greet.

Pandora LIVE is the continuation of the popular live event turned virtual series that features top artists from all genres, including country, rock, pop, R&B and more. The celebration continues the day after as SiriusXM will be re-airing portions of the event. Selections from Gwen’s performance and commentary can be heard on Pop Rocks (ch. 12) and The Blend (ch. 16), while Heart & Soul (ch. 48) and The Heat (ch. 46) will re-air Jazmine’s performance.