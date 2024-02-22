Hudson River Park Friends will host the 8th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon on March 8.

WHO:

Hosted by author and co-host of NBC’s TODAY, Dylan Dreyer, the afternoon will honor Maria Dueñas Jacobs, CCO and Co-Founder of Super Smalls and Hoda Kotb, author and Co-Anchor NBC’s TODAY. The Luncheon will feature a live auction and paddle raise led by Harry Santa-Olalla. Additional guests to include: Martha Stewart, Catherine Juracich and others.

Playground Committee Co-Presidents: Wendy Amsterdam, Jenny Miller Dutton and Jill Simpson. Along with Luncheon Co-Chairs: Laura Krey, Hayan Kim Lee, Caroline Bliss Spencer and Megan Stackhouse.

WHAT:

Hudson River Park is a 550-acre recreational oasis running from Chambers Street to 59th Street bringing much-needed, green open space to millions of New Yorkers. Hudson River Park is NOT a city park and relies on private donations and community support to keep the Park green, clean and growing.

The Playground Committee works to gather support from the local community and raise funds for education, play areas, sports fields, children’s programs and more. Since the Playground Committee’s inception, their advocacy efforts have made a profound impact, and the Committee has raised $3.6 million to benefit the Park.

The funds raised at HRPK Friends’ Playground Committee Luncheon support hundreds of free public education and environmental sustainability programs, including special events for families and children, and the Park’s sports courts and fields where countless children have learned to play team sports. This includes the maintenance and care of the new 4,000-square-foot Pier 26 Science Playground that opened in January where children can climb, slide and be inspired by wildlife and the Hudson River nature and habitat. This imaginative play space was made possible with the help of the Playground Committee and the historic $3.5 million fundraising campaign successfully completed by Hudson River Park Friends.

The children of NYC will be dazzled again, when the fifth playground in Hudson River Park, located on Pier 97, opens this Spring. Funds raised at the Luncheon will help support the maintenance and free programming at this new public pier.

As of 2/19/24, the Playground Committee Luncheon’s Presenting Sponsor is Terez and the Playground Sponsors are BLADE and Turner Construction Company.

WHEN:

Friday, March 8, 2024

WHERE:

Current, Pier 59

Chelsea Piers, Hudson River Park