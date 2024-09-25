The annual Hudson River Park Gala will take place on October 10 at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers.

Hosted by Hudson River Park Friends, the Hudson River Park Gala brings together Park supporters for one unifying purpose: to keep Hudson River Park beautiful, green and growing. The evening will celebrate the people – the neighbors, park members, volunteers, park users, staff and partners – who bring our Park to life every day and how the Park helps nourish the many families, businesses and community organizations that live, work and play in and around it.

Hudson River Park Friend’s Annual Gala will honor Matt Bomer, Actor, Producer and Director and Simon Halls, Founder/Partner of Slate PR; Alex and Miles Pincus, Co-Founders of Grand Banks and Crew and the Terminal Warehouse Development Team. The evening will be hosted by writer, producer and Emmy Award-nominated actress, Desi Lydic. Featuring musicians and dancers from The Juilliard School and special performance by Andy Bell of Erasure. Along with guests: New York City Council Member Erik Bottcher, New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, and New York State Representative Tony Simone and others.

Over the past 26 years, Hudson River Park has transformed this once-deteriorated waterfront into green spaces, athletic facilities, eateries, playgrounds and other magical corners, attracting businesses to the far West Side and boosting the local economy, while embodying New York City’s spirit of constant innovation, reinvention and rebirth.

Hudson River Park is NOT a City-run park. With its creative reimagining of the waterfront and its dedication to environmental advocacy and education, the Park is a unique public/private partnership using public funds to design and build the Park and private funds to operate, maintain and program it. The Gala helps support its 400+ free public events and programs and the maintenance of its 550 acres, including new park areas that have opened in the past year – Gansevoort Peninsula, Chelsea Waterside, new amenities in Pier 57, the Pier 26 Science Playground and Pier 97.

With the Park so close to completion, now more than ever we need to focus on ensuring that all 4 miles of land, piers and water stay clean, green and beautiful for our millions of visitors to enjoy, in partnership with our public counterpart, the Hudson River Park Trust.

Gala Chairs for the evening include Diana L. Taylor and Michael R. Bloomberg,

Erica and Sam Martini, Sarah and Sean Lambert, Susanna Aaron and Gary Ginsberg, Zara and David Tisch

The 2024 Host Committee includes Isaac-Daniel Astrachan; G. Christopher Beck; Emma Bloomberg and Jeremiah Kittredge; Kaija and Peter Braus; Andrew Cramer; Jay Cross; Allen Grubman, Lawrence Shire and Peter Grant; Larry Keigwin and Christian Keesee; Jonathan Mechanic; Joseph Rose; Haley and David Schwartz; Robert Wiesenthal; Daniel J. Williams

The Honorary Committee includes Eva Chen, Andy Cohen, Michelle Collins, Alan Cumming, Claire Danes, Lea DeLaria, Diane von Fürstenberg and Barry Diller, Jenna Bush Hager, Hugh Jackman, Hoda Kotb, Nathan Lane, Ann and Denis Leary, Lucy Liu, Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich, Hannah Pham and Ronny Chieng, Susan Sarandon, Martin Short

Special thanks to the 2024 River Sponsors: Bloomberg Philanthropies, Chelsea Market, Citi, Clarkson Square Partners, Google and 2024 Park Sponsors: BLADE, Born Kickers, Hudson Yards, Terminal Warehouse Development Team