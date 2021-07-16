Matt Bomer
12
charities
14
causes
76
articles
1
video

Matt Bomer is an American actor known for TV shows such as Chuck and American Horror Story, and films such as Flightplan and Magic Mike.

In 2012, Bomer was given an Inspiration Award for his work at the GLSEN Awards.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Alan CummingCheyenne JacksonDarren CrissDerek HoughEllen DeGeneresEric StonestreetGeorge ClooneyGwyneth PaltrowJennifer HudsonJesse Tyler FergusonJustin BarthaLady GagaLisa VanderpumpPatrick WilsonSting

Insights

Activity
Social reach
Google trends for "Matt Bomer"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 14

AIDS & HIV, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Depression and Suicide, Education, Family/Parent Support, Gender Equality, Health, Hunger, LGBT Support, Miscellaneous, Poverty

Contact Matt Bomer

You can contact Matt Bomer using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Theater, Television, Movies

More fields