Project Angel Food announced today that it will honor six-time Emmy Award winner, five-time NAACP Image Award winner, Golden Globe winner, Debbie Allen Dance Academy and Debbie Allen Middle School founder and philanthropist Debbie Allen with the Humanitarian Angel Award at the highly anticipated Angel Awards on Saturday, September 28, 2024, in Hollywood, while Emmy-nominated actor Matt Bomer will be recognized with the 2024 Angel Award. In addition, L.A. Care Health Plan and its CEO, John Baackes, will receive the Sheryl Lee Ralph Legacy Award.

Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated singer Deborah Cox will give a special performance, as Project Angel Food celebrates its landmark 35th Anniversary.

The 2024 Angel Awards Gala will be held at Milk Studios in Hollywood, while construction is underway on Project Angel Food’s Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Campus which will double the size of Project Angel Food’s existing facilities and triple capacity. Project Angel Food prepares and delivers more than 1.5 million medically tailored meals to 5,272 critically ill individuals in Los Angeles County each year.

Project Angel Food’s Angel Awards are made possible with generous support from Presenting Sponsor L.A. Care Health Plan, along with Title Sponsor Wells Fargo. Celebrity auctioneer Billy Harris will lead this year’s live auction which will feature one-of-a-kind culinary experiences.

Project Angel Food CEO Richard Ayoub said, “The Angel Awards are a testament to the incredible individuals who inspire us and propel our mission forward. It’s an evening of celebration, gratitude, and unity, where we come together to support the work of Project Angel Food that nourishes our vulnerable neighbors, delivers health and hope, and uplifts our entire community.”

Find out more about the event here.