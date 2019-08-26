The William J. Clinton Foundation was set up to promote and provide for a number of humanitarian causes. Within the foundation, the Clinton Foundation HIV and AIDS Initiative works to make treatment for HIV/AIDS more affordable and to implement large-scale integrated care, treatment, and prevention programs.

The Clinton Global Initiative, funded by the Clinton Foundation, was established in New York City to coincide with the 2005 World Summit. The focus areas of the initiative include attempts to address world problems such as global public health, poverty alleviation, and religious and ethnic conflict.

The Clinton Foundation Climate Change Initiative, provides resources to allow participating cities to enter into an energy-saving product purchasing consortium and to provide technical and communications support.

Clinton donated the saxophone he played at his inauguration to the American Jazz Museum.

Clinton spoke at the Ontario Economic Summit held on November 13, 2007 in which he addressed people on various subjects including Canada’s role in Afghanistan, environmentalism and access to healthcare.