The William J. Clinton Foundation was set up to promote and provide for a number of humanitarian causes. Within the foundation, the Clinton Foundation HIV and AIDS Initiative works to make treatment for HIV/AIDS more affordable and to implement large-scale integrated care, treatment, and prevention programs.
The Clinton Global Initiative, funded by the Clinton Foundation, was established in New York City to coincide with the 2005 World Summit. The focus areas of the initiative include attempts to address world problems such as global public health, poverty alleviation, and religious and ethnic conflict.
The Clinton Foundation Climate Change Initiative, provides resources to allow participating cities to enter into an energy-saving product purchasing consortium and to provide technical and communications support.
Clinton donated the saxophone he played at his inauguration to the American Jazz Museum.
Clinton spoke at the Ontario Economic Summit held on November 13, 2007 in which he addressed people on various subjects including Canada’s role in Afghanistan, environmentalism and access to healthcare.
Copyright © 2020 Look to the Stars, All rights reserved.
Charities & foundations supported 64
Bill Clinton has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- 46664
- AIDS LIFE
- Aid Still Required
- ALAS
- Alliance for a Healthier Generation
- American Foundation for AIDS Research
- American India Foundation
- Apne Aap
- Artists for a New South Africa
- Artists for Peace and Justice
- Avoided Deforestation Partners
- Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
- Bottletop
- Bush Clinton Coastal Recovery Fund
- CAMFED
- CHOC South Africa
- Chris Tucker Foundation
- Clinton Bush Haiti Fund
- Clinton Foundation
- Clinton Global Initiative
- Conservation International
- CORE
- Cotlands
- Elton John AIDS Foundation
- FC Harlem
- Food Bank For New York City
- Global Fund
- Heifer International
- HELP USA
- i.am.angel foundation
- Ithemba Trust
- Jed Foundation
- Jewish National Fund
- K.I.D.S.
- Kiva
- Make-A-Wish Foundation
- MASSIVEGOOD
- MusiCares
- Music Rising
- Natural Resources Defense Council
- Oceana
- Partnership for a Healthier America
- PeacePlayers International
- PETA
- PeyBack Foundation
- Reach For A Dream Foundation
- Red Cross
- Robin Hood
- ROTA
- Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation
- Save the Children
- Save The Music Foundation
- STILLERSTRONG
- St. Mary's Hospital
- The Lunchbox Fund
- The Rainforest Foundation
- TJ Martell Foundation
- Treatment Action Campaign
- US Doctors for Africa
- Usher's New Look Foundation
- Walkabout Foundation
- Walter Sisulu Paediatric Cardiac Centre for Africa
- World Vision
- Yum-o!
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights preview
- Birthplace
- Hope, Arkansas, United States
Causes supported 32
Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Depression and Suicide, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Oceans, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Sports, Unemployment/Career Support, Veteran/Service Member Support, Water, Women
Contact Bill Clinton
You can contact Bill Clinton using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
No web sites are known