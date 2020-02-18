The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) today announced it will host its inaugural fundraising gala The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS on the backlot of Fox Studios – home to the storied film “Cleopatra” starring Elizabeth Taylor – on April 30, 2020.

The elegant evening will be generously supported by title sponsors Gilead Sciences and BVLGARI.

The inaugural gala will include a seated dinner for 350 guests, an exciting live auction featuring unique works of art and luxury experiences with Andrea Fiuczynski serving as auctioneer, live performance, and dancing. Guests will also be given a first time up-close look at exclusive items from The Elizabeth Taylor Archive including highlights from Elizabeth Taylor’s personal life, film career, and humanitarian legacy.

Presenting sponsor Gilead Sciences will accept the first Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award, which was created to recognize companies and/or individuals whose dedication actively supports Elizabeth Taylor’s vision for an AIDS-free world. Gilead’s extraordinary work in research and treatment development for people with HIV or at risk for HIV has catapulted the trajectory to end AIDS. Their grant-making to organizations that provide care, awareness education and fight stigma speaks to their incredible core value of being part of the overall global HIV community.

The Host Committee includes Dr. Gabriel and Christine Chiu, President Bill Clinton, Colin Farrell, Aileen Getty, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Kathy Ireland, Sir Elton John and David Furnish, Magic Johnson and Cookie Johnson, Elizabeth Segerstrom, Sharon Stone, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Additionally, the Benefit Committee includes Angela Bassett, Dame Joan Collins, Alexandra Daddario, Tom Ford and Richard Buckley, Sherry Lansing and Billy Friedkin, Jean-Paul Gauthier, Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti, Christian Lacroix, George Hamilton, Paris Jackson, Iman, Isabelle Huppert, Zac Posen, Lionel Richie, Darren Star, Carole Bayer Sager and Vanessa Williams.

Also sponsoring the event is American Airlines, ETAF’s official airline.

To find out more about the event, click here.